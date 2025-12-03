An Easy And Cheap Dollar Tree Find Makes It Easy To Take Pies Anywhere

When attending a festive potluck, it's always a good idea to bring a crowd-pleasing dish. If you and your feasting companions have something of a sweet tooth, then a pie is a perfectly portioned dessert for serving several guests. Of course, the question remains as to the best method of transporting your treat so that it maintains structural integrity while traveling. Of the many affordable baking tools and supplies you can pick up at Dollar Tree, the Sure Fresh Reusable Pie Container with Lid is an absolute essential for easy pie storage and transport.

Whether you've prepared a classic lemon meringue pie recipe with a perfectly toasted top or a spiced pumpkin pie that you'd hate to accidentally crease with foil, this carrier is the ideal tool to store and move your pie around. Priced at $1.50 for both the pie tin-shaped tray and locking lid with a handle, it's quite the bargain. The combined depth of both the pie plate and lid is more than adequate to accommodate even the most extravagant of confections. The handle also makes carrying your pie a total breeze — just be sure the lid is properly locked into place before picking it up.

The great thing about Dollar Tree's pie storage container is that it's easy to rinse out and reuse anytime. Rather than fuss with foil, plastic wrap, or paper plates, this durable storage vessel is your best bet for preserving your dessert.