Review: HoneyBaked's New Savory Prime Rib Is This Year's Holiday Hero
I learned something interesting while writing this review. I mean, it's not rocket science, but an fun factoid. Seems food manufacturers deem holiday meal planning the "protein trifecta", a time when ham, turkey and beef reign supreme. I'm certain you can relate on some level (unless you're vegan). Turkey is the classic choice for Thanksgiving, followed closely by baked ham. Both stay popular in December, but it's premium beef that's often reserved for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve.
The folks at HoneyBaked took note and, for the first time ever, have entered the beef arena with a shiny new gift called the HoneyBaked prime rib. The brand renowned for its seasonal baked ham is offering a premium beef product designed to be the center-of-the-table showpiece this year. Seasoned and ready to reheat, this prime rib could easily become the crown jewel of your holiday table. But it's only available for a limited time, so read quickly.
Prime rib is not for the faint of heart and can be an intimidating ingredient for the home cook. The cut is pricey, and often served during special occasions, which makes the whole process particularly daunting. HoneyBaked promises to deliver a juicy, savory beef entrée for this year's holiday gatherings and plans to take the stress out of prime rib; simply reheat it and serve with some classic side dishes, and you'll be this year's culinary connoisseur. But did the company succeed? Read on to find out.
What is HoneyBaked Prime Rib?
First, I'll explain what regular prime rib is. Prime rib refers to a cut of meat taken from the rib primal section of a cow (hence the name). The beef is the exact same meat as ribeye, but prime rib is sold and prepared whole, whereas ribeye is cut from the same area of the cow but sliced into steak portions. Since prime rib is served with all those juicy ribeye steaks intact, it makes a striking presentation. Note that even though "prime" is in the name, the USDA beef grade for prime rib can be Prime, Choice, or Select, a ranking that evaluates the amount of marbling (intramuscular fat coursing through the meat) and age of the animal. Marbling and age directly correspond with the meat's flavor and texture — extra marbling and younger age equate to noticeably tender, juicy meat.
So, what's HoneyBaked prime rib? According to Chef Tim Ziga, HoneyBaked's culinary expert, the brand's offering features an expertly seasoned, USDA Choice prime rib that has been cooked to rare and then vacuum sealed to lock in flavor and moisture. When ready to serve, folks simply reheat the prime rib based on their desired level of doneness. HoneyBaked's prime rib is a Choice cut, so the meat is decently marbled and guaranteed to be buttery soft and melt-in-your-mouth tender. And since most of the cooking has been handled by HoneyBaked, there's little risk of overcooking your prime rib.
Price, availability, and nutrition
HoneyBaked's prime rib will be available at all 500-plus HoneyBaked store locations from December 1, 2025, while supplies last. To get yours, order online and pick up in store (or have it delivered), or walk into the store and select the size you want. Note that pre-ordering guarantees you'll get a prime rib on the date you specified.
Price varies by market and starts at $25.99 per pound. Available sizes may likewise vary by location, and include 3 to 3.99 pounds (serves up to 7 people), 4 to 4.99 pounds (serves up to 9), 5 to 5.99 pounds (serves up to 11), 6 to 6.99 pounds (serves up to 13), 7 to 7.99 pounds (serves up to 15), and 8 to 8.99 pounds (serves up to 17). My prime rib was 4.74 pounds and $142.15 ($29.99 per pound). The prime rib is sold thawed, so you simply reheat, slice, and serve.
Nutritionally, one 3-ounce serving of HoneyBaked prime rib (about the size of a deck of cards) contains 250 calories, 20 grams of total fat, 8 grams of saturated fat, 1 gram of trans fat, 60 milligrams of cholesterol, 14 grams of protein, 1 gram each of carbohydrate and sugar, and 470 milligrams of sodium.
If you're looking to round out the meal, HoneyBaked is offering holiday prime rib meal kits that include four heat-and-serve side dishes from the chain's holiday menu; options include loaded smashed potatoes, Tuscan-style broccoli, country cornbread stuffing, maple sweet potato soufflé, and more. The 4-pound prime rib meal kit starts at $155.99 and feeds up to 8 people, and the 5-pound prime rib meal kit starts at around $179.99 and feeds up to 10 people.
Taste test
First off, I'll mention that we like meat rare in my house, so I followed the cooking instructions and cooked the meat to 125 degrees Fahrenheit. For me, that was about two hours at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then I let the meat rest for 10 minutes before slicing into it — resting time is crucial for ensuring that the juices stay in the meat and don't end up on the cutting board. Plus, meat temperature continues to rise about 5 degrees after it's removed from the heat source, and I wanted my finished prime rib to land around 130 degrees Fahrenheit.
The aroma in my house during those two hours was phenomenal. It was savory and meaty, and filled the house with comforting vibes. The fragrance didn't lie — the prime rib was indeed flavorful. While I can't know exactly what the proprietary seasoning was, I thought I detected soy and Worcestershire sauces, so the forward flavors were salty-savory, with rich umami notes. Plus, the seasoning caramelized during cooking, which added a complementary sweetness.
The meat was perfectly marbled, so each bite was buttery soft. In fact, I barely needed a steak knife; a fork would have worked. I also loved the little pool of tasty jus on the serving platter.
As I was enjoying HoneyBaked expertly seasoned prime rib, I was thinking about next time — and how I'll serve the show-stopper with classic side dishes, like creamy garlic mashed potatoes and creamed spinach.
Final thoughts
I was quite impressed by the HoneyBaked prime rib. First, I appreciated that the brand decided to offer a beef product to round out its trifecta of premium, heat-and-serve holiday centerpieces. No matter what high-quality protein you're looking to serve this year — turkey, ham, or beef — HoneyBaked has you covered. Plus, I liked the brand's idea of adding side dishes, which help take the pressure off entertaining.
I also cherish time-saving dishes during the holidays, especially those that don't sacrifice flavor or texture. Since HoneyBaked's prime rib is seasoned and cooked to rare, it's basically foolproof. Simply follow the instructions for reheating, and you can eliminate all the guesswork and fear out of an expensive cut of meat. I felt no stress reheating my prime rib meat and serving it to my family. Less worry during the holidays? Yes please.
My prime rib was perfectly seasoned, nicely marbled (thus extra tender and rich tasting), and delightfully juicy. And during its time in the oven, I was able to finish the side dishes and desserts (and play a few board games). I had a smaller group this year, so I'm especially thankful that I have prime rib leftovers for future meals.
For me, the holidays are meant to be spent with family and friends, not sweating over the stove. But I also want to sit down to a fancy, first-rate meal. HoneyBaked helped me get there with grace and elegance.