Review: HoneyBaked's New Savory Prime Rib Is This Year's Holiday Hero

I learned something interesting while writing this review. I mean, it's not rocket science, but an fun factoid. Seems food manufacturers deem holiday meal planning the "protein trifecta", a time when ham, turkey and beef reign supreme. I'm certain you can relate on some level (unless you're vegan). Turkey is the classic choice for Thanksgiving, followed closely by baked ham. Both stay popular in December, but it's premium beef that's often reserved for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve.

The folks at HoneyBaked took note and, for the first time ever, have entered the beef arena with a shiny new gift called the HoneyBaked prime rib. The brand renowned for its seasonal baked ham is offering a premium beef product designed to be the center-of-the-table showpiece this year. Seasoned and ready to reheat, this prime rib could easily become the crown jewel of your holiday table. But it's only available for a limited time, so read quickly.

Prime rib is not for the faint of heart and can be an intimidating ingredient for the home cook. The cut is pricey, and often served during special occasions, which makes the whole process particularly daunting. HoneyBaked promises to deliver a juicy, savory beef entrée for this year's holiday gatherings and plans to take the stress out of prime rib; simply reheat it and serve with some classic side dishes, and you'll be this year's culinary connoisseur. But did the company succeed? Read on to find out.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.