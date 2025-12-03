Why Brazilian Steakhouses Swear By Costela, The King Of Beef Ribs

If you're a big meat eater, a Brazilian steakhouse might just be your dream destination. Most offer at least a dozen different types of meat, which is great for those looking for options. However, it can make things a little overwhelming. But there is one item you have to try if you see it on the menu: costela.

Costela is a traditional cut of beef in Brazil that's especially popular for barbecues. The word roughly translates to "ribs" in English, but it's a bigger piece of the cow, usually encompassing two types of ribs: Costela do dianteiro (chuck ribs) or costela minga (short ribs). Costela comes from the back part of the cow, so it has a lot of marbling due to all that extra fat. The best Brazilian steakhouses will cook costela for hours to draw out all of the natural flavors, and the process allows the fat within the meat to melt and act as a natural basting liquid. As a result, costela is rich, juicy, and extremely flavorful, and if cooked correctly, it should fall right off the bone when it gets to your table.