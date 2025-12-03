Why Brazilian Steakhouses Swear By Costela, The King Of Beef Ribs
If you're a big meat eater, a Brazilian steakhouse might just be your dream destination. Most offer at least a dozen different types of meat, which is great for those looking for options. However, it can make things a little overwhelming. But there is one item you have to try if you see it on the menu: costela.
Costela is a traditional cut of beef in Brazil that's especially popular for barbecues. The word roughly translates to "ribs" in English, but it's a bigger piece of the cow, usually encompassing two types of ribs: Costela do dianteiro (chuck ribs) or costela minga (short ribs). Costela comes from the back part of the cow, so it has a lot of marbling due to all that extra fat. The best Brazilian steakhouses will cook costela for hours to draw out all of the natural flavors, and the process allows the fat within the meat to melt and act as a natural basting liquid. As a result, costela is rich, juicy, and extremely flavorful, and if cooked correctly, it should fall right off the bone when it gets to your table.
Costela can be served in a variety of ways
Costela is a favorite of many Brazilians, and some communities even celebrate it with special festivals around the country. It's often the center of many gatherings or special occasions, and the leftovers will be used for everything from stews and sandwiches to pizza toppings. It is often prepared "no bafo", which means it gets wrapped in cellophane paper and roasted in a barbecue pit. Another common method is "fogo de chão", where the ribs are cooked on skewers over hot coals in the ground, which adds a touch of smoke. Both lead to a delicious result, even though the only seasoning that's added to the meat is salt.
If you don't see them on the menu, feel free to ask the restaurant if they have any. And if you see someone walking around with them, don't be put off by their large size. Costela is perfect for steak-lovers, or anyone looking for something indulgent, but it's one of the dishes you need to try at a Brazilian steakhouse. We promise you will not be disappointed.