How To Freeze Mashed Potatoes So They Reheat Perfectly

Thanksgiving brings up a lot of questions around storing leftovers — after going through all that work to prepare a holiday feast, how can you enjoy each dish at its best until it's gone, avoiding waste and prolonging that deliciousness across multiple meals? And for some dishes that may be regular favorites for your family, helpful storage tips will give you better results year-round in terms of tasty meals, quick and easy prep, and cutting back on both waste and spending. A common example of such a favorite? Mashed potatoes.

Mashed potatoes' creaminess may make you think twice before freezing and reheating mashed potatoes. But all you need are the proper steps to keep getting that same irresistible texture from a reheat. Cooked potatoes overall are better for freezing than raw ones, because the latter have so much moisture that their texture will become unpleasant. Meanwhile, the fats used in making mashed potatoes actually work to preserve their consistency when frozen, thawed, and reheated. For this reason, it's a good idea to add a little extra cream to mashed potatoes if you anticipate storing leftovers; ditto that for butter. This isn't exactly a sacrifice for the sake of freezing — who's mad about a little extra richness in their mashed spuds? When freezing, instead of placing an entire bowl or casserole dish in, scoop individual balls onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze them until they're solid. At that point, move them into a space- and preservation-friendlier airtight, freezer-safe container.