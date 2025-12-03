How To Freeze Mashed Potatoes So They Reheat Perfectly
Thanksgiving brings up a lot of questions around storing leftovers — after going through all that work to prepare a holiday feast, how can you enjoy each dish at its best until it's gone, avoiding waste and prolonging that deliciousness across multiple meals? And for some dishes that may be regular favorites for your family, helpful storage tips will give you better results year-round in terms of tasty meals, quick and easy prep, and cutting back on both waste and spending. A common example of such a favorite? Mashed potatoes.
Mashed potatoes' creaminess may make you think twice before freezing and reheating mashed potatoes. But all you need are the proper steps to keep getting that same irresistible texture from a reheat. Cooked potatoes overall are better for freezing than raw ones, because the latter have so much moisture that their texture will become unpleasant. Meanwhile, the fats used in making mashed potatoes actually work to preserve their consistency when frozen, thawed, and reheated. For this reason, it's a good idea to add a little extra cream to mashed potatoes if you anticipate storing leftovers; ditto that for butter. This isn't exactly a sacrifice for the sake of freezing — who's mad about a little extra richness in their mashed spuds? When freezing, instead of placing an entire bowl or casserole dish in, scoop individual balls onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze them until they're solid. At that point, move them into a space- and preservation-friendlier airtight, freezer-safe container.
How to best reheat frozen mashed potatoes
The individual scoops are especially handy because it's easy to take out however many you need for any given meal, as you do want to avoid repeated reheating and freezing to preserve the potatoes' consistency. One extra tip to keep in mind if you tend to add seasonings like herbs to your potatoes is that it's best to do this after reheating, to preserve their freshness.
All you need to know beyond these simple steps is the right way to reheat mashed potatoes. First, thaw them overnight in the refrigerator so they can soften slowly and steadily, without reaching a temperature that invites bacterial growth. You've got options for the best mashed-potato reheating methods: stovetop, oven, or microwave. On the stove, put your scoops into a saucepan or into a heat-safe bowl over a pot of simmering water. Stir until the potatoes reach their velvety texture, adding just a bit more cream and butter to keep them moist. In the oven, your scoops would go into a covered casserole dish with, yes, further splashes and pats of cream and butter. Heat this dish at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for up to half an hour, checking and stirring every few minutes. In a pinch, the microwave does the trick — put the potatoes into a microwave-safe dish, cover with a dampened paper towel, and cook for two minutes at a time until done.