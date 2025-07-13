The Right Way To Reheat Mashed Potatoes (You've Probably Been Doing It Wrong)

Whether it's for a holiday meal or another weeknight dinner, mashed potatoes are a relatively easy way to add spuds to the spread. The thing about mashed potatoes, though, is that unless people are going back for seconds, there are often plenty left over. When it's time to eat those leftover mashed potatoes, you might be quick to heat them in the microwave. However, there's a better technique to reheat the mashed potatoes from last night's dinner: a double boiler.

We certainly understand that setting up and using a double boiler takes a little more time and effort than pushing a button on a microwave, but it's worth it. As a refresher, a double boiler is a method where you place a bowl over a pot with a shallow amount of simmering water, and the steam melts or heats whatever food is in the bowl. It's a common technique to make sauces like hollandaise and melt chocolate for ganache.

When it comes to reheating mashed potatoes in a double boiler, the method allows the spuds to heat through without burning and getting stuck to the bottom of the pan. Have you had your reheated spuds come out like glue? That's often due to stirring too much, which shouldn't be an issue in a double boiler. Another advantage to this reheating method is that you can easily add extra milk or butter to achieve your desired consistency without risking scorching or burning the ingredients, as often happens over direct heat.