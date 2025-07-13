The Right Way To Reheat Mashed Potatoes (You've Probably Been Doing It Wrong)
Whether it's for a holiday meal or another weeknight dinner, mashed potatoes are a relatively easy way to add spuds to the spread. The thing about mashed potatoes, though, is that unless people are going back for seconds, there are often plenty left over. When it's time to eat those leftover mashed potatoes, you might be quick to heat them in the microwave. However, there's a better technique to reheat the mashed potatoes from last night's dinner: a double boiler.
We certainly understand that setting up and using a double boiler takes a little more time and effort than pushing a button on a microwave, but it's worth it. As a refresher, a double boiler is a method where you place a bowl over a pot with a shallow amount of simmering water, and the steam melts or heats whatever food is in the bowl. It's a common technique to make sauces like hollandaise and melt chocolate for ganache.
When it comes to reheating mashed potatoes in a double boiler, the method allows the spuds to heat through without burning and getting stuck to the bottom of the pan. Have you had your reheated spuds come out like glue? That's often due to stirring too much, which shouldn't be an issue in a double boiler. Another advantage to this reheating method is that you can easily add extra milk or butter to achieve your desired consistency without risking scorching or burning the ingredients, as often happens over direct heat.
Tips for reheating mashed potatoes over a double boiler and other options
Let's get into how to reheat mashed potatoes so you can finally get your meal on the table. Fill a pot with about two inches of water and heat it over low to medium-low heat. Then find a stainless steel or Pyrex bowl that fits on top of the pot without touching the water beneath. When the water starts to simmer, place the mashed potatoes in the bowl. Stir the potatoes occasionally, then add other ingredients like butter, cream, or milk to achieve your desired consistency. This will also prevent the mashed potatoes from getting dry. When the potatoes are heated through, which might take 15 to 25 minutes depending on the amount, it's time to eat.
While a double boiler is the best way to reheat mashed potatoes, it's not the only option. If you opt for the microwave, cover them with plastic wrap or a damp paper towel so they don't dry out in the appliance. Reheat them for just a couple of minutes, then stir, and put them back in the microwave for more time if needed. Another option is to reheat the spuds in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. For either of these options, you'll want to add more butter, cream, or milk so that they don't dry out. And to perfect the dish from the jump, here are more tips you need for mashed potatoes.