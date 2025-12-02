This $70 Meal At NYC's Newest 3-Star Michelin Restaurant Is An Absolute Steal

New York City is bursting at the seams with amazing restaurants, many of which are unaffordable to most of us, especially since the city holds the title for most Michelin stars of any US city. Every once in a while, however, the Michelin and fine-dining gods extend an olive branch to us plebeians with dining specials that are relatively affordable. One such restaurant is Sushi Sho, just steps away from beautiful Bryant Park and the famed New York Public Library's lions.

Japanese sushi chef Keiji Nakazawa opened the first Sushi Sho in Tokyo in 1989, later opening a restaurant of the same name at the Ritz-Carlton in Waikiki Beach, Hawaii. Last year, in 2024, Nakazawa opened a Sushi Sho in New York City, and in November 2025, the omakase-focused restaurant was awarded three Michelin stars, the highest ranking that the organization awards.

The traditional omakase experience at Sushi Sho starts at $450 per person, which does not even include tax, drinks, gratuity, not to mention an additional 10% administrative fee. Meanwhile, the Bara Chirashi, which translates loosely to "scattered sushi", is available for a measly (by comparison) $70. For the many of us who can't afford dropping upwards of $600 for a single meal, the Bara Chirashi box is an incredible option to get a literal taste of what Sushi Sho has to offer, and a way to experience the restaurant's exceptional quality and freshness of the fish without going into debt.