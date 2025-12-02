This $70 Meal At NYC's Newest 3-Star Michelin Restaurant Is An Absolute Steal
New York City is bursting at the seams with amazing restaurants, many of which are unaffordable to most of us, especially since the city holds the title for most Michelin stars of any US city. Every once in a while, however, the Michelin and fine-dining gods extend an olive branch to us plebeians with dining specials that are relatively affordable. One such restaurant is Sushi Sho, just steps away from beautiful Bryant Park and the famed New York Public Library's lions.
Japanese sushi chef Keiji Nakazawa opened the first Sushi Sho in Tokyo in 1989, later opening a restaurant of the same name at the Ritz-Carlton in Waikiki Beach, Hawaii. Last year, in 2024, Nakazawa opened a Sushi Sho in New York City, and in November 2025, the omakase-focused restaurant was awarded three Michelin stars, the highest ranking that the organization awards.
The traditional omakase experience at Sushi Sho starts at $450 per person, which does not even include tax, drinks, gratuity, not to mention an additional 10% administrative fee. Meanwhile, the Bara Chirashi, which translates loosely to "scattered sushi", is available for a measly (by comparison) $70. For the many of us who can't afford dropping upwards of $600 for a single meal, the Bara Chirashi box is an incredible option to get a literal taste of what Sushi Sho has to offer, and a way to experience the restaurant's exceptional quality and freshness of the fish without going into debt.
Sushi at a reasonable price
Limited to only 30 servings per day, the Bara Chirashi is a selection of high-quality, seasonal fish and may change depending on the day. Inside the black lacquered box sits a treasure chest of fish and other delights on top of sushi rice, with huge red fish eggs shining like jewels nestled amongst the various fish slices.
While it may look like just a beautiful pile of fish, the sushi chef carefully arranges various fish and other seafood items in each box, lightly dabbing a sauce on a few slices of fish or sprinkling others with sesame seeds. In a video on the restaurant's Instagram, you can see the care and craftsmanship that goes into assembling each Bara Chirashi box with decades of skill and knowledge.
The rules for ordering the Bara Chirashi option are strict. After placing and paying for your order in advance via Tock, you must pick up your order at 4 p.m. on a Friday or Saturday, and any order not picked up by 4:30 p.m. will be thrown out for food safety reasons. The directions on the box also note that the food should be consumed within an hour of receiving the Bara Chirashi box.
This steeply discounted to-go experience comes without the impeccable service that three Michelin-starred restaurants are known for. But at only $70 for a box of high-end sushi and seafood, it seems well worth the price to bring home and enjoy in your apartment, hotel room, or even nearby Bryant Park if the weather permits.