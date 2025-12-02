Once You Add This Ingredient To Potato Soup, You'll Never Leave It Out

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Potatoes are the true shapeshifter of the culinary world. One minute you're scalloping them with melted cheese, the next you're deep-frying them into tater tots. And when soup season rolls around, they transform into the epitome of comfort as you blend them into pure creaminess. Typically, the soup doesn't require much else, other than perhaps a sprinkle of bacon and shredded cheese, but why stop there when you can also use other ingredients to upgrade your homemade potato soup? Nothing too complicated, even just a handful of green peas can make a difference, so much so that you probably won't do without them ever again.

Left on its own, you have to admit that potato soup looks pretty boring. It's just a shade of mild beige, lush and creamy, yet never particularly appealing. That's why you need the peas. They add pops of vibrant green to an otherwise dull canvas, making it a lot more appetizing upon first impression. Those tiny nuances of nutty, earthy sweet bites do more than just switching things up every now and then. They lift the entire bowl in a way that's still subtle enough not to alter the soup's rustic essence. Rather than taking over the whole dish, they just build into the flavor profile, occasionally contrasting the creamy backdrop with a pleasant snap.