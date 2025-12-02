Once You Add This Ingredient To Potato Soup, You'll Never Leave It Out
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Potatoes are the true shapeshifter of the culinary world. One minute you're scalloping them with melted cheese, the next you're deep-frying them into tater tots. And when soup season rolls around, they transform into the epitome of comfort as you blend them into pure creaminess. Typically, the soup doesn't require much else, other than perhaps a sprinkle of bacon and shredded cheese, but why stop there when you can also use other ingredients to upgrade your homemade potato soup? Nothing too complicated, even just a handful of green peas can make a difference, so much so that you probably won't do without them ever again.
Left on its own, you have to admit that potato soup looks pretty boring. It's just a shade of mild beige, lush and creamy, yet never particularly appealing. That's why you need the peas. They add pops of vibrant green to an otherwise dull canvas, making it a lot more appetizing upon first impression. Those tiny nuances of nutty, earthy sweet bites do more than just switching things up every now and then. They lift the entire bowl in a way that's still subtle enough not to alter the soup's rustic essence. Rather than taking over the whole dish, they just build into the flavor profile, occasionally contrasting the creamy backdrop with a pleasant snap.
Two ways to add peas to your potato soup
Adapt green peas to your favorite potato soup recipes simply by sprinkling them in at the end, as a topping. That's what recipe developer Miriam Hahn did with Tasting Table's creamy potato and pea chowder recipe, and the result is utterly delectable, if we do say so ourselves. Got a little extra time on your hands? Roast the green peas with a coat of seasonings to take them and your soup up a scrumptious notch. While you're at it, throw in any extra unblended potato chunks to diversify the soup's texture. The same thing goes for other veggies. If potatoes have a spot, best believe sweet potatoes, carrots, and celery will also fit right in. A little crunchiness never hurts, either, so use croutons, swept with garlic butter, for example, to elevate the soup to restaurant-worthy quality.
For many others, the green peas should also blend right into the soup along with the potatoes. Taking this route will give you a deliciously eye-catching, bright green soup, one that's imbued with a nutty sweetness. If desired, you can also include leeks for a subtly sweet undertone, then lace in a complementary hint of warm spice from tarragon or mint's piney freshness. As is the case with other potato soups, there's always room for a bit of protein. You can default to bacon bits and their smoky goodness, try ham for their trusted salty bite, or branch out into sausages and tofu. In more elaborate renditions, consider finishing the soup off with ricotta cheese or pesto.