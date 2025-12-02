10 Sparkling Wines To Gift This Holiday Season
In the world of wine and drinking traditions, it doesn't get much more festive than the pop of a bottle of sparkling wine. Something about the explosive sound, the effervescence, the glitzy sparkle — it all screams fun and celebration. While you can certainly find reasons to pop open a bottle year-round, the holiday season is especially timely. There's nothing like receiving a bottle of sparkling wine, so why not gift one to your favorite people?
We've put together a list of excellent bubbly wines to facilitate your holiday shopping spree this year. If you're wincing at the potential cost, don't worry; this isn't just a selection of pricey Champagne. There are options for a wide range of budgets, covering a pretty expansive map of the world. With bottles from South Africa, Tasmania, and more, these sparkling wines don't just evoke festivity; they inspire thoughts of far-off countries, and who knows, maybe even travel plans for the year to come.
We'll share a bit more about our selection process at the end of the list, but for now, know that we have your best interests at heart. Read on for the sparkling wines you should gift this season (take note, because you might just want to be the recipient).
1. Berlucchi - '61 Extra Brut
Sometimes referred to as the Champagne of Italy, but more than deserving of its own recognition, a bottle of Franciacorta should be on your gifting list. Made in Northern Italy following the traditional method of secondary fermentation in the bottle (the same method used in Champagne), the result is refined and oh-so-sippable. Franciacorta is typically made with chardonnay, pinot noir, pinot blanc, and erbamat, a local grape, which incidentally overlaps with the varieties used in the prestigious French region. Nevertheless, grown in a warmer climate, the fruit ripens more, resulting in wines with more structure and a fuller body.
Berlucchi's '61 Extra Brut Franciacorta makes a fantastic gift for a discerning wine lover. Made primarily with chardonnay grapes along with some pinot noir from top vineyards, this wine is elegant with a soft mousse. Hints of apple, pear, lychee, peach, and brioche linger on the palate, which is simultaneously crisp and rich with flavor. Subtle notes of citrus zest brighten the profile, culminating with a long finish. Fans of Italian wines and top-tier bubbly will be more than pleased to receive this delightful bottle.
2. Le Vigne - Estate Isabella Blanc de Noirs
There are some pretty stellar bottles of sparkling wine coming from the U.S., and one in particular that's worth tasting comes from California. Located in Paso Robles, Le Vigne Winery is family-run and estate-grown. With vines approaching 50 years old, Le Vigne is building tradition one bottle at a time. The Estate Isabella Blanc de Noirs is a delicious traditional method sparkling wine, brimming with effervescence and a fresh palate.
Notes of peach, green apple, lemon, and cream linger on the palate. Nutty aromas and hints of brioche give it a complex flavor with depth. Meanwhile, the acidity is on point, and it's just as crisp as a lively sparkling wine should be, remaining balanced and bright with every sip. Uniquely, it's made with the sangiovese grape, which is the star of many famous Tuscan wines. Here, it hides in plain sight under a creamy mousse and silky finish. This is an excellent wine to gift, whether the recipient is fond of drinking local or a fan of unexpected combinations. A sparkling sangiovese from California? Sounds like a match!
3. Penfolds - Champagne Cuvée Brut NV
Penfolds is an esteemed Australian wine producer that's been in the business for 180 years. Over time, the brand has evolved from highlighting the best of Australian Vineyards to expanding beyond the country's borders. The company continues to innovate, including through collaborations and partnerships. Case in point, its collaboration with Champagne Thiénot, an independent family-run Champagne house in Reims. The wines are produced in Champagne with grapes from the region, and Penfolds' chief winemaker is involved in the cellar to highlight the different styles. For the past five years, Penfolds has released a Champagne Cuvée Brut NV, as well as other Champagne styles, together with the French company.
The Cuvée Brut comes from top vineyards in the Champagne region and consists of a blend of pinot noir, pinot meunier, and chardonnay. It's bright, lively, and elegant, and the perfect celebratory bottle with or without food. Notes of white flower aromas develop on the nose, adding aromatic interest to this delicate and charming Champagne. Hints of lemon meringue pie, nougat, and vanilla mingle on the palate, along with a citrus zest that brings a streak of acidity. Bottles are limited release and an excellent gift for lovers of the prestigious French winemaking region, but with a twist.
4. Torresella - Prosecco Rosé DOC Brut
Prosecco is the world's most popular sparkling wine, and it was only time before a rosé version was created. In 2020, the Prosecco DOC Consortium approved the production of a rosé variant, which consists of Prosecco wine blended with 10 to 15% of pinot noir. Considering rosé wine is a popular choice for many people, the pink Italian bubbly has also succeeded. If you're looking for a gift for a Prosecco or rosé wine lover, it's the best of both worlds. Since regulations changed in 2020, numerous producers have begun making Prosecco Rosé, including Torresella, a winery that was founded in the '80s. The winery is certified sustainable and prioritizes maintaining a balanced ecosystem and reducing its carbon footprint.
Scoop up a bottle of Torresella's Prosecco DOC Rosé, which boasts bright notes of citrus and red berries, with floral aromas and a clean finish. The glera and pinot noir grapes are fermented separately, then blended right before the secondary fermentation, which produces the effervescence. The result is undeniably fresh and a great option to serve as an aperitif, with Italian antipasti, or with spicy dishes. If you're looking for a festive gift, vibrant rosé bubbles certainly check the box.
5. Juvé & Camps - Reserva de la Familia Cava Gran Reserva Brut Nature
When it comes to iconic sparkling wines, Cava from Penedès in Spain is worthy of recognition. With stringent quality standards and a Spanish flair, Cava is an excellent option to select when choosing a sparkling wine to gift. It is produced according to the traditional method of secondary fermentation using local grapes, before undergoing an aging regimen that varies in duration depending on the classification. There are numerous reputable producers in the region, including Juvé & Camps. The multi-generation family-owned winery was founded around a century ago, though vineyards had already been planted over a century prior.
The winery produces a wide range of Cava wines with distinct characteristics. The Juve & Camps Reserva de la Familia Cava Gran Reserva Brut Nature is a prime choice for gifting. Made with the classic Cava grape varieties (xarello, macabeo, and parellada), grown according to organic farming practices, with some vineyards located at higher altitudes, the result is fresh and lively. Aromas of green apple, white flowers, and fresh herbs are displayed, along with hints of toasted bread and nuts. Brut Nature means there is zero dosage, leaving this Cava ever-so crisp on the palate. Nevertheless, it remains perfectly balanced thanks to a fuller depth and complex aromas. Anyone familiar with or new to Cava will love receiving this stellar bottle.
6. Jansz - Premium Cuvée NV
Australian wine, sure, but have you ever tasted Tasmanian wine? Although Tasmania is one of the country's states, being a separate island gives it some unique characteristics. It too has a thriving wine scene, and thanks to cooler climates, it excels with sparkling wines in particular. Typically made with chardonnay and pinot noir, and produced following the traditional method of secondary fermentation, these quality bottles deserve to be gifted and enjoyed around the world.
Jansz Tasmania is a winery that has been exclusively dedicated to making sparkling wine since the mid-1980s. Over the years, it has mastered the craft, producing top-tier sparkling wines that highlight the Tasmanian terroir. The Premium Cuvée NV is made with chardonnay and pinot noir from carefully selected vineyards. The wine is aged on the lees before release, giving it an added richness and elegance.
Jansz's Premium Cuvée sparkling wine features notes of honeysuckle, citrus, and strawberries, along with hints of roasted nuts and nougat. It has a creamy texture and a fresh acidity that keeps the palate bright and lively. This is an excellent discovery for sparkling wine lovers and for anyone eager to taste wines from far and wide.
7. Ferrari - Perlé
Italy has Prosecco, Franciacorta, and another delicious sparkling wine from the region of Trentino, in Northern Italy. Labeled under the Trentodoc appellation, these wines are produced according to the traditional method of fermentation, and usually made with familiar grapes like chardonnay, pinot noir, pinot blanc, or pinot meunier. The first of its kind was produced in the early 1900s by Giulio Ferrari of the Ferrari Winery. He recognized the excellent terroir in the region and planted plenty of chardonnay vines, introducing sparkling wine production in Trentino.
Over 100 years later, Ferrari continues to be a leader in sparkling wine. The classic line is a great place to start, but if you want a gift that truly impresses, the Ferrari Perlé line is an excellent choice. These are single-vintage wines that highlight the best vineyards and fruit. This sparkling wine is rich and aromatic, with hints of apple, citrus, peach, and almonds. A subtle toasted note due to the lees aging adds character to the palate. Altogether, it's a refined bottle worth gifting to those you love.
8. Graham Beck - Brut
It's no secret that South Africa makes high-quality wines, but you might not know that the country's sparkling wine production is also impressive. Méthode Cap Classique, or MCC for fans, is the golden standard, made according to the traditional method of secondary fermentation. It typically uses pinot noir and chardonnay grapes, though others like local star chenin blanc can be incorporated as well. The term MCC was coined in the early '90s, and it has continued to expand over the decades, highlighting the quality and character of these South African sparkling wines.
Graham Beck is a highly respected winery that only produces sparkling wine, which is a solid guarantee when choosing a bottle to gift. The Graham Beck Brut is a classic choice, made with near-equal parts of pinot noir and chardonnay grown in the Western Cape. It boasts fresh citrus, peach, and green apple aromas on the palate. These fruity notes are complemented by hints of yeast, toasted brioche, and almond, adding complexity to the glass. With a fine mousse and creamy texture, the result is fresh, polished, and approachable, making this a perfect gift for casual and serious sparkling wine lovers.
9. Pierre Sparr - Crémant d'Alsace Reserve Brut AOC
If you're looking for a delicious French sparkling wine to gift that doesn't have the price tag of Champagne, look no further than Crémant. Produced in various regions across France, this wine is made following the traditional method of secondary fermentation, while primarily using regional grapes. Crémant d'Alsace is a fine example of the style, made with chardonnay, riesling, auxerrois, or assorted varieties from the pinot family. With vineyards commonly located on the slopes of the Vosges mountains, they benefit from dryer conditions and plenty of sunshine, which allows for a full ripening and maturation of the fruit.
Maison Pierre Sparr has been around in different stages of production since the late 1600s, confirming its presence as a traditional producer in Alsace. The Crémant AOC Brut Réserve is made with pinot varieties and features notes of melon, dried mango, and lemon. Hints of nuts and minerality are present, adding intrigue to this dry sparkling wine. It has a fuller body that brings complexity to the glass, while maintaining a vibrant character thanks to a lively acidity. Gift a bottle of Crémant for French prestige at an affordable price.
10. Familia Salton - Intenso Brut
Brazil probably isn't on your radar when it comes to choosing a region for sparkling wine, but in fact, vineyards in the south of the country are producing excellent fruit for this purpose. Familia Salton is the leading producer of sparkling wine in Brazil, so if you're looking for a reliable choice that is sure to impress, it's the go-to. Considering there isn't a ton of Brazilian bubbly being exported to the U.S., you're more likely to track down this brand. The winery was founded by the Salton brothers in 1910, expanding on the casual wine production their Italian immigrant father had maintained since his arrival in South America.
Salton Intenso Brut is a fine bottle, made with a blend of chardonnay, trebbiano, and glera grapes, though some years the blend consists of chardonnay and riesling. The secondary fermentation is done with the charmat method, which gives the wine a fruitier character. It's also sweeter than the other options on the list, making it a good choice for people who prefer a rounder sparkling wine. Notes of white flowers, green apple, citrus, and toasted bread are present, with a creamy texture and a long finish. Surprise a bubbly-loving friend with a bottle from a distinct wine region.
Methodology
To choose a selection of sparkling wines to gift, I aimed for a variety from different regions around the world, made by reputable producers. Most are made according to the traditional method, which is considered to be the top quality, yet they carry a range of price tags. The variability in cost and origin makes this list of bottles a great reference when shopping for gifts this holiday season.