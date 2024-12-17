15 American Sparkling Wine Bottles To Try This Holiday Season
There are plenty of types of sparkling wine around the world, ranging from cheap carbonated beverages to fine Champagne. Though certain regions have built a name and legacy for their bubbly product over centuries, others are more recent to the game. With a consistent growth in size over the past several years, the sparkling wine industry in the U.S. is finding its place. After all, there were over 800 sparkling wine producers in the country as of 2023. And while there's always a place for international sparkling wines on the table, it's time we started choosing local bottles, too.
Aside from the environmental benefits of drinking American wine (transportation and packaging typically make up almost half of the carbon footprint), there also happen to be numerous delicious options around the country. Plus, without the weight of tradition, winemakers have some flexibility to experiment with grape varieties and aging regimens that aren't standard.
As a Certified Specialist of Wine, I've combined my knowledge of sparkling wine with my enthusiasm for discovering new bottles to bring you a selection of American sparkling wines to try this holiday season. Each bottle is made following the traditional method (known as the Champenoise method), which is the highest standard of sparkling winemaking. Whether you're looking for bubbles to mix into a festive cocktail or something special to serve at midnight on New Year's Eve, I've included options in a range of budgets. Here are 15 American sparkling wines for you to consider.
Syncline – Scintillation
You'll have to act fast to pick up a bottle of Scintillation sparkling wine by Syncline — but it'll be well worth it once you have a taste. The winery is a small family-run business that's been farming sustainably and biodynamically since its foundation in the late 1990s. Care and attention are at the forefront of cellar activities, with wines produced following low intervention techniques to ensure the fruit and terroir shine through in every bottle. Syncline primarily grows Rhône varieties, but makes an exception for its sparkling wine, as one of the founders first began making bubbles alongside a Champagne producer.
Both classic blanc de blancs and blanc de noirs bubbles are made, using chardonnay or pinot noir grapes, respectively. One of its latest releases is a blanc de noirs, made with grapes from the prized Celilo Vineyard on Underwood Mountain in the Columbia Gorge. With 50-year old vines planted at altitude and volcanic soils underfoot, the fruit flourishes and develops a vibrant intensity while ripening. The brut nature style has zero dosage (meaning no added sugars), retaining a crisp palate. Hints of strawberry and apple blossom are present, along with minerality and toasted brioche notes.
Dr. Konstantin Frank – Blanc de Noirs
East Coast wine wouldn't be what it is today without Dr. Konstantin Frank's entrepreneurial actions: planting the first vitis vinifera vines in the area back in the 1950s. Of course, Frank was onto something when he chose New York's Finger Lakes region as the site of his vineyards. Traditional European grape varieties are grown in a place where hybrid grapes are sometimes favored for their resilience to the climatic conditions, with many of the original vines still producing fruit. The winery sells a wide range of bottles showcasing the bounty of the terroir, including its Blanc de Noirs sparkling wine.
Dr. Konstantin Frank's Blanc de Noirs features 100% hand-harvested pinot noir grapes. During the secondary fermentation (which creates the iconic bubbles), the wines mature in bottle for at least 42 months, ensuring they are well developed. This bottle displays subtle notes of bread, pear, strawberry, cooked apple, and white flowers.
An elegant and creamy mouthfeel makes this sparkling wine shine as the perfect accompaniment for holiday celebrations. In short, it's what you'd expect from the first winemaker in the Finger Lakes to produce traditional method sparkling wine in 1985 — a time-consuming (but worthwhile) approach which continues to primarily be done by hand to this day.
Tirriddis – Grand Rendition No. 1
A sparkler from the state of Washington, Tirriddis was founded by a trio of enology and viticulture university graduates just a few years ago. Yet there's no uncertainty about their passion given the name, which refers to three of the steps of traditional method sparkling wine production: tirage, riddle, and disgorge. You'll only find bubbles at this sustainable winery, as well — a clear sign of the founders' dedication to producing quality sparkling wine, including Grand Rendition No. 1.
Grand Rendition No. 1 is the winery's first sparkling wine that has the benefit of undergoing a longer maturation with its secondary fermentation. Of course, considering Tirriddis has only been in business since 2021, it's yet to have the chance to make wines that have spent meaningful time maturing prior to release.
Made primarily with chardonnay grapes (plus a little bit of pinot gris), Grand Rendition No. 1 features hints of white peach, lemon zest, and chalky notes. During its lengthier maturation process, the dead yeast cells (or lees) have the chance to mingle with the wine, infusing it with rich biscuity aromas and enhancing the creamy mouthfeel.
Scharffenberger Cellars – Brut Excellence
Anderson Valley in Mendocino County, California may be respected as a source of excellent sparkling wines today, but people weren't always aware of what it had to offer. With the founding of Scharffenberger Cellars in the early 1980s, a mission to produce high quality bubbles was underway. Now under the umbrella company of Maison Louis Roederer (a Champagne producer), the California winery continues to uphold the practices that led to its success in the industry. Traditional method sparkling wines made with European varieties are at the center of its production, highlighting the optimal terroir in the Anderson Valley.
With that in mind, Scharffenberger Cellars Brut Excellence is a great bottle to pick up for a taste of the iconic winery's style. A blend of pinot noir and chardonnay grapes are vinified to make this delicious sparkling wine, as well as a small proportion of wine from previous vintages. After maturing for close to three years, it's ready for release. Expect rich aromas of fresh baked bread along with pastries, caramel, and hazelnut, contrasting with vibrant notes of apple, pear, and honeysuckle.
Loubud Wines – Blanc de Blancs
Loubud Wines offers a duo of hand crafted bubbles and puzzles — a unique pair we just realized we needed in our lives. Located in the Santa Rita Hills in California, the boutique winery was founded in 2015 by Laura Hughes (her husband Paul makes the wood puzzles). After traveling to numerous wine regions and working as a winemaker, Hughes set about producing her own brand of traditional method sparkling wines, made with pinot noir and chardonnay grapes.
One fine bottle to consider tasting and serving over the holidays is Loubud Blanc de Blancs. Produced with 100% chardonnay grapes grown in the area's historic vineyards, this sparkling wine matures for over two years and receives minimal dosage, keeping it lively and elegant on the palate. Notes of citrus fruit and quince are present, along with hints of wax and honeycomb that bring complexity to the taste. Given the small production scale, you'll want to act fast to pick up this delightful wine.
Gruet – NV Sauvage Rosé
Sparkling wine made in New Mexico by a French couple might seem unlikely, but that's the story behind Gruet Winery. Established in the 1980s, the couple brought their know-how from Champagne production and planted vines in the U.S. — which turned out to be a successful move. While it might not be the first winemaking region that comes to mind, New Mexico's high elevation and sandy soils offer excellent conditions for pinot noir, chardonnay, and pinot meunier grapes (the primary trio used in Champagne). Gruet now produces both still and sparkling wines, with the latter having received plenty of praise.
Gruet's Non-Vintage Sauvage Rosé is a playful bottle of rosé bubbles. It's made with 100% pinot noir grapes and vinified following the Champenoise method, resulting in top quality. The wine is made with zero dosage, as well, keeping it bright and crisp on the palate. Notes of wild strawberry and cherry are present, balanced by a vibrant acidity that makes this rosé sparkling wine a great pairing with food.
Domaine Carneros – Estate Brut Cuvée
Los Carneros is another prized Californian sparkling wine region, and Domaine Carneros proves it with its dazzling wines. Established in the 1980s by the family behind Taittinger Champagne in France, it's fair to say the foundation for success was present from the start. All of the fruit used comes from estate vineyards, which are situated in close proximity to the winery — ensuring no quality is lost in transit. With a relatively cool climate, the area is perfect for growing the pinot noir and chardonnay grapes used in its wines. Plus, Domaine Carneros holds a Napa Green Certification, highlighting its dedication to preserving the land.
Among its numerous sparkling offerings, the Estate Brut Cuvée is the winery's signature bottle, exemplifying the care and precision in the vineyards and cellars. Made with roughly equal parts pinot noir and chardonnay, and fermented with the traditional method, it's the perfect accompaniment for your holiday celebrations. This sparkling wine features notes of green apple, Asian pear, white flowers, and ginger, along with hints of brioche that add a pleasant richness to the palate.
Ankida Ridge – Blanc de Noirs
Amherst, Virginia is home to Ankida Ridge– an exciting source of pinot noir and chardonnay wine grapes grown in the Blue Ridge Mountains. With ancient soils forming the foundation of the vineyards, the wines have a built-in layer of complexity that comes through in every bottle. The family-run winery works in tandem with the environment, too, farming organically and biodynamically when possible, and respecting the natural balance and biodiversity present above all.
Ankida Ridge alternates its sparkling wine cuvée, producing either a Blanc de Noirs made with pinot noir, a Blanc de Blancs made with chardonnay grapes, or a Brut made with a blend of the two (all traditional method). The current release is Blanc de Noirs, which offers elegance and structure paired with a bright vitality. Notes of green apple, peach, and red currant linger on the palate, rounded out with aromas of brioche. The fine mousse adds an element of creaminess to the finish.
Iron Horse Vineyards – Wedding Cuvée
Located in California's Sonoma County, Iron Horse Vineyards has been going strong since the 1970s. The family-owned winery is known for its sparkling wines, which have been regularly served at the White House over the decades. Planted with both pinot noir and chardonnay, the terroir provides excellent conditions for the two popular varieties. The vineyards are certified sustainable and regenerative, highlighting the care and attention given to the fruit prior to vinification, as well as the close relationship with the surrounding environment.
This holiday season, pick up a bottle of Iron Horse Vineyards' Wedding Cuvée. Though described by the winery as its "most romantic bubbly," you certainly don't need to be cozying up with an intimate partner to enjoy it. Made primarily with pinot noir (as well as chardonnay) grapes, this classic sparkling wine reflects the winery's French influence with its elegant style. The wine is fruit forward, featuring notes of raspberry, strawberry, apple, and lemon zest. The lively bubbles and crisp finish make this an absolute treat to sip, and is available in magnum size if you're hosting a crowd.
Argyle Winery – Vintage Brut
The Willamette Valley in Oregon has been home to Argyle Winery for over three decades. Initially established as a cool climate site for sparkling wine production, the business also makes still wines. The terroir is optimal for bubbly wines, as evidenced by Argyle's esteemed international recognition. With bottles aged for up to a decade or produced with grapes from single vineyards, there's no shortage of quality and variety among the sparkling options. The winery also has several sustainability certifications, demonstrating its dedication to responsible viticulture and practices.
For a sample of Argyle's sparkling character, pick up a bottle of its Vintage Brut, made with grapes from a selected harvest year. The 2019 is made primarily with chardonnay grapes, though it also includes pinot noir and pinot meunier — the classic trio seen in Champagne. It features fresh notes of orchard fruit and citrus, along with a subtle spiced and nutty essence. This brightness is contrasted by warm toasted brioche notes that add a rich mouthfeel and a long finish.
Ravines – Sparkling Dry Riesling
New York's Finger Lakes are known for being an excellent cool climate winemaking region, and Ravines is one of the area's leading producers. Its wines are revered for their lively nature, with top quality rieslings at the forefront of its repertoire. With vineyards located on diverse types of soil, Ravines has the capacity to explore a range of styles. Plus, the team follows sustainable farming and winemaking practices, ensuring the natural balance, diversity, and longevity of the land are respected during production.
Now, as noted, riesling is the star of the show at this winery. There are two sparkling options to choose from, each displaying the characteristics of its respective vineyard terroir. Both are dry and well balanced, as well, eliminating any qualms you might have about sipping on a sickly sweet riesling.
The Limestone Springs bottle features notes of apple, white flowers, and toast, with a mineral essence that keeps it bright on the palate. Meanwhile, the Argetsinger dry riesling offers a slightly bolder and fruitier character, with notes of apple, white blossoms, and quince, highlighted by a crisp acidity.
Analemma Wines – Atavus Blanc de Noirs Sparkling
A biodynamic winery that highlights the pure natural essence of the Columbia Gorge terroir, Analemma Wines has been in the business for over a decade. Patiently working in tandem with the land to achieve equilibrium in the vineyards, the results are evident in the glass, and speak to the region's origins and cool climate terroir.
Analemma's Atavus Blanc de Noirs is made with grapes grown in one of the oldest vineyards in the Pacific Northwest and produced with fruit from a single vintage. This traditional method sparkling wine spends over four years aging prior to release, adding depth and complexity to the taste. Expect nutty almond and brioche notes, along with vibrant hints of lemon zest that bring brightness to the palate. The fine mousse and creamy texture add richness to this layered wine, which is sure to bring a spark to your holiday celebrations.
Schramsberg – Blanc de Blancs
Sparkling wine has been in Schramsberg's lineup for over 50 years, shortly after Jack and Jamie Davies established the Napa winery on the site of a previous wine estate. Nowadays, Schramsberg produces around a dozen sparkling wines a year with fruit from over 75 vineyard sites, allowing consumers a wide view of the Napa terroir. The numerous vineyards are organic, biodynamic, certified sustainable, and otherwise farmed with an environmental approach. In the cellar, many steps of the traditional method winemaking process are still done by hand, preserving care and attention to detail in every sparkling wine bottle.
On that note, add a bottle of its Blanc de Blancs to your holiday lineup this year. Made with 100% chardonnay grapes, it was the first sparkling wine Schramsberg produced in the 1960s. Less than a decade later, this cuvée was served during President Richard Nixon's Toast to Peace in China.
A blend of some wine fermented in barrel adds plenty of depth to this lively wine, which showcases chardonnay's bright character and fruit-forward nature. Notes of apple, pineapple, and citrus mingle with brioche and toasted almonds, while a balanced acidity brings crispness and structure to the palate, rounding out the finish.
Elisa Christopher Wines – Sparkling Grenache
Texas might not be on your radar when it comes to U.S. wine regions, but it turns out the state is steadily becoming an excellent source of quality wines. After all, high elevation, sunshine, and unique soils makes the Texan terroir a great foundation for growing grapes. One recent endeavor highlighting the area's optimal conditions is Elisa Christopher Wines, which makes a range of still and sparkling wines. Of course, traditional method bubbles are the founders' passion, as demonstrated by its Sparkling Grenache.
Elisa Christopher's Sparkling Grenache is an absolute delight that will add a vibrant burst of color (and flavor) to your holiday table. Made in an ultra brut style, these bubbles allow the fruit to shine front and center. Notes of strawberry, pomegranate, and watermelon are present, along with a subtle herbal flavor and hints of toasted brioche. The dry character keeps the wine fresh and lively, adding elegance and structure to the palate.
Roco Winery - RMS Brut
Located in the Willamette Valley in Oregon (and founded by a husband and wife duo), Roco Winery has been a leader in the state's sparkling wine industry for over three decades. The vineyards are farmed according to sustainable practices, ensuring the environment and biodiversity are respected. The winery's several vineyard sites offer varied growing conditions for the fruit, as well, resulting in the nuanced expressions of the terroir displayed in the wines. In fact, Wine Enthusiast named the Roco 2013 RMS Brut 10-Year Delayed Disgorgement sparkling wine as the number one bottle of 2024, highlighting the exceptional quality of the estate.
For a more affordable take on the winery's sparkling wines (and one that doesn't require a wine club membership), pick up a bottle of its 2020 RMS Brut. This traditional method sparkling wine features notes of pear, lemon zest, lime, and grapefruit, as well as notes of baked apple. A honeyed character and hints of buttery shortbread round out this crisp wine, bringing a balance of freshness and richness to the palate.