15 American Sparkling Wine Bottles To Try This Holiday Season

There are plenty of types of sparkling wine around the world, ranging from cheap carbonated beverages to fine Champagne. Though certain regions have built a name and legacy for their bubbly product over centuries, others are more recent to the game. With a consistent growth in size over the past several years, the sparkling wine industry in the U.S. is finding its place. After all, there were over 800 sparkling wine producers in the country as of 2023. And while there's always a place for international sparkling wines on the table, it's time we started choosing local bottles, too.

Aside from the environmental benefits of drinking American wine (transportation and packaging typically make up almost half of the carbon footprint), there also happen to be numerous delicious options around the country. Plus, without the weight of tradition, winemakers have some flexibility to experiment with grape varieties and aging regimens that aren't standard.

As a Certified Specialist of Wine, I've combined my knowledge of sparkling wine with my enthusiasm for discovering new bottles to bring you a selection of American sparkling wines to try this holiday season. Each bottle is made following the traditional method (known as the Champenoise method), which is the highest standard of sparkling winemaking. Whether you're looking for bubbles to mix into a festive cocktail or something special to serve at midnight on New Year's Eve, I've included options in a range of budgets. Here are 15 American sparkling wines for you to consider.

