Don't Miss These Over-The-Top Holiday Bars In 2025

'Tis the season to step into bars transformed by winter greenery, tinsel garlands, warm mood lighting, and full-on jingle-bell energy to sip on delicious boozy winter cocktails. In just about every major U.S. city, holiday-themed bars are taking over, transforming familiar venues into immersive winter wonderlands — where specialty cocktails come in Santa mugs, fairy lights twinkle overhead, and even the bathrooms might be decked out in boughs of holly.

Many cities have their own version of the holiday bar takeover, each with its own personality, decor, and specialty libations. Some are part of global pop-up brands with locations nationwide; others are neighborhood favorites that receive a once-a-year festive glow-up. These hideaways are perfect for getting into the holiday spirit (pun entirely intended), dressing in your most festive (or fabulously fugly) Christmas sweater, and sharing the magic of the season with friends old and new.

You'll find standout picks from coast to coast in this article — each with its own charm, opening dates, closing dates, and holiday vibes to match your mood. So raise your glass to merriment, naughty mischief, and the most wonderful time of the year. Cheers!