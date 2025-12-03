Don't Miss These Over-The-Top Holiday Bars In 2025
'Tis the season to step into bars transformed by winter greenery, tinsel garlands, warm mood lighting, and full-on jingle-bell energy to sip on delicious boozy winter cocktails. In just about every major U.S. city, holiday-themed bars are taking over, transforming familiar venues into immersive winter wonderlands — where specialty cocktails come in Santa mugs, fairy lights twinkle overhead, and even the bathrooms might be decked out in boughs of holly.
Many cities have their own version of the holiday bar takeover, each with its own personality, decor, and specialty libations. Some are part of global pop-up brands with locations nationwide; others are neighborhood favorites that receive a once-a-year festive glow-up. These hideaways are perfect for getting into the holiday spirit (pun entirely intended), dressing in your most festive (or fabulously fugly) Christmas sweater, and sharing the magic of the season with friends old and new.
You'll find standout picks from coast to coast in this article — each with its own charm, opening dates, closing dates, and holiday vibes to match your mood. So raise your glass to merriment, naughty mischief, and the most wonderful time of the year. Cheers!
Blind Elf (Atlanta, GA)
Atlanta's most over-the-top holiday pop-up bar, Blind Elf, is back — and this year, it is transformed into a full-blown North Pole fever dream with twinkling lights and ornaments as sparkly as a disco ball dripping from every corner. It's joyous, it's maximalist, and it's designed for anyone who wants to step straight into holiday cheer.
The pop-up bar opened November 7 with a la carte service Tuesday through Sunday evenings. Starting November 24th, Blind Elf goes seven nights a week, and on November 28th, the bar unveils Blind Elf Experience — a reservation-only package featuring two signature cocktails and two appetizers per guest.
For even more festive fun, the team has expanded into Chido & Padre's with the South Pole: A tropical, sun-soaked holiday spin. Beginning November 19th, the full Blind Elf menu is available there, too — no prepayment, just show up, sip, and bask in Santa's vacation vibes. According to Chido & Padre's staff, this year's pop-up will be running "until mid-January" before switching to a Valentine's Day themed pop-up.
(678) 705-7697
128 E Andrews Dr, Atlanta, GA 30305
Miracle (Baltimore, MD)
In Baltimore, the Miracle pop-up bar — part of the licensed Miracle holiday bar brand — delivers kitschy, whimsical Christmas charm by turning Leinies Lodge & Beer Garden at the Power Plant Live! into a nostalgic winter wonderland. From the moment you enter, walls of shimmering tinsel, holiday movie classics on TVs, festive tunes, and holiday decor transport you straight into that fun seasonal energy of "the best office party you've ever been to" (as described on the website).
The Miracle is open from November 29th through December 28th with weekly holiday-themed events, including Trivia Nights, Music Bingo, Drag Brunch, as well as toy and supply donations. Cocktails are as festive as the decor being served in custom holiday mugs, and the menu features seasonal small bites.
Reservations are highly recommended for weekend slots, as bar seats are limited. Guests are encouraged to dress in holiday flair to match the magical, immersive experience that has become popular all over the world.
(410) 908-0650
10 Market Pl, Baltimore, MD 21202
Sippin' Santa (Boston, MA)
Although named for a sailor's leisure time on dry land, Shore Leave was conceived by Traveler Street Hospitality to function more like an escape onto a whimsical ship transporting you away from the everyday. This holiday season, not only does Shore Leave do just that, but its seasonal Sippin' Santa pop-up bar decks out the space with twinkling lights, North Pole-inspired decor, and playful seasonal touches, making you feel like you've entered a magical, tropical winter wonderland.
Tucked just below street level, the pop-up experience is designed to transport you completely. From November 18th to January 3rd, Sippin' Santa serves up plenty of tropical cheer with late-night holiday karaoke, drag shows, and unforgettable pop-up performances. It's the perfect setting to hunker down, sip on some holiday cocktails and various tropical tiki drinks, and savor shareable bites — from delectable sushi rolls to gourmet sliders — while the music, lighting, and attentive service set a merry mood.
(617) 530-1775
11 William E Mullins Way, Boston, MA 02118
Santa Baby Bar (Chicago, IL)
Opening November 21st, Chicago's ultimate holiday experience, the Santa Baby Bar returns for its seventh season at the Stolen Saddle. This beloved pop-up has become a cherished part of seasonal traditions, inviting guests to step into a world of playful wall-to-wall holiday decor and sparkling lights that make every corner Instagram-worthy.
From the moment you arrive, the ambience is filled with holiday spirit — cheerful music, twinkling ornaments, and themed rooms out of a holiday fantasyland. Sip signature cocktails, indulge in festive bites, explore over 20 photo opportunities scattered throughout the venue. Santa Baby offers a fully immersive experience that combines the joy of Christmas with the thrill of a unique night out on the town.
While table service requires a reservation (max 6 people per table), walk-ins are always welcome on the second floor and rooftop where you will find Christmas cheer, photo ops, holiday music, and even more cocktail bars. And if you really want to go full out with a large group gathering, you can book a private party for you and up to 199 of your closest friends.
(833) 967-2682
3505 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657
Holiday Hideaway (Cleveland, OH)
Step behind the mirrored door at Velvet Tango Room this holiday season, and slip into Cleveland's most timeless secret hideaway — aptly named the Hideaway. This year, the two-hour long experience is by reservation-only, Wednesday through Saturday, ensuring every visit feels personal, intimate, and unforgettable. It debuts November 19th and continues into the new year (exact end date unknown as of writing).
The Holiday Hideaway transforms the legendary cocktail lounge into an intimate, twinkling retreat filled with warmth, sophistication, and a touch of seasonal magic. Designed for those who prefer their holiday cheer with a side of elegance, this pop-up offers a refined escape from the chaos of the season with a special cocktail menu not available elsewhere.
Expect beautifully arranged seasonal platters, curated spirits, and the renowned craft cocktails that have made Velvet Tango Room a treasured Cleveland institution. Every drink is mixed with precision, honoring the bar's legacy as a torchbearer of true cocktail craftsmanship.
(216) 241-8869
2095 Columbus Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113
Tipsy Elf (Dallas, TX)
Everything's bigger in Texas, including the holiday cheer at Tipsy Elf. Dallas's wildly popular Christmas pop-up bar transforms Bishop Lane in Bishop Arts into a full-blown spectacle of lights, laughter, and over-the-top decor for the holiday season. This year's theme is Tipsy Town Texas: A Wild Holiday Takeover With a Texas Twist. Stepping inside feels like diving headfirst into Santa's technicolor daydream. There's tinsel-wrapped ceilings, glowing ornaments, neon nutcrackers, candy-striped walls, and photo ops tucked into every corner.
It's festive, playful, and just the right amount of mischievous, which is exactly what you'd expect from Santa's drunken helpers. The menu leans into the fun with wild themed cocktails, but what really sets Tipsy Elf apart is its energy. The bar pulses with themed nights, DJ sets, ugly sweater contests, and karaoke that keeps the atmosphere lively and spirited well into the night.
This year, the festivities are scheduled for November 21st through December 21st. Reservations are recommended for weekends, but walk-ins are welcomed as space allows.
(214) 969-1091
250 N Bishop Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Poka Lola Social Club (Denver, CO)
At Denver's upscale Poka Lola Social Club, the holidays arrive with a glamorous wink and a vintage nod. Each winter, this beloved "everyman's cocktail bar" transforms into a glittering holiday pop-up, blending mid-century charm with modern mixology for a month-long celebration of sparkle, warmth, and handcrafted holiday spirits.
The moment you step through the doors, you're greeted by twinkling lights, retro ornaments, shimmering garlands, and a nostalgic color palette that feels equal parts classic and cheeky. Plus, the menu features expertly crafted rotating cocktails to match the current season. Expect creative takes on classics alongside warm, cozy sippers perfect for snowy Denver nights. It also offers small bites and shareable plates against an elevated backdrop to the seasonal cheer.
Beginning November 28th through the end of the year, Poka Lola transforms into the North PL where the martinis glisten, the music glows, and every night feels like a winter wonderland. The atmosphere is intimate but vibrant, with polished service and thoughtful details, the Poka Lola holiday pop-up invites you to slow down, sip something beautiful, and savor the glow of the season one perfectly mixed drink at a time.
(720) 460-2725
1850 Wazee St, Denver, CO 80202
Tinsel & 'Tinis (Kansas City, MO)
Filling Union Station's historic Grand Plaza each winter, Holiday Reflections is Kansas City's largest and most enchanting indoor, walk-through Christmas attraction. Tucked within this glittering wonderland is Tinsel & 'Tinis: A festive pop-up bar designed exclusively for the over-21 crowd. At this over-the-top holiday bar, guests can wander through dazzling displays. These include a whimsical gingerbread village, singing reindeer and penguins, towering decorated trees, a full-sized Santa's sleigh, and an abundance of twinkling lights that turn every corner into a magical photo moment.
While Holiday Reflections runs from November 21 through January 4, the Tinsel & 'Tinis pop-up is open only on December 6, 12, 13, 19, and 20. Each evening features live holiday entertainment, and a menu of spirited seasonal cocktails, including a Negroni Noel, Peppermint Twistini, Mrs. Claus' Cocoa Amaretto, Partridge in a Pear Tree or Partridge Without a Tree (spirit-free), Elf-Spresso Martini, Jingle Juice, and of course Holiday Cider.
(816) 460-2000
30 W Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108
Bad Elf (Las Vegas, NV)
Las Vegas' cheekiest Christmas pop-up bar, Bad Elf, returns to the Shady Grove Lounge inside Silverton Casino Lodge in full glitter-soaked mayhem. This isn't your grandmother's holiday lounge; it's a neon-drenched playground packed with over-the-top decor, Elf-on-the-Shelf–style antics, an interactive puzzle hunt, and all the glitz you'd expect from the Strip.
Bad Elf is open from November 21st to December 30th, Thursday through Sunday from 5–11 PM. The menu is crafted to bring wintery lodge-inspired magic to your night with cocktails like Rum Rum Rudolph (a Puerto Rican version of eggnog), Blitzen (whiskey and mulled wine), Fireside Old Fashioned (served in a Christmas ball), Peppermint White Russian, Snowfall Spritz, and Santa's Cookie Butter Martini. Be sure to dress festive — or just outrageous — and let your inner bad (s)elf run wild. After all, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.
(702) 979-7714
3333 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139
Holly Jolly (Los Angeles, CA)
Unwrap your Christmas cheer and step into the magical world of Holly Jolly, the newest festive pop-up bar by Bucket Listers at E.P. & L.P. Every inch of the space is drenched in festive flair — from floor-to-ceiling tinsel, trimmings, and ornaments to immersive décor that invites photo-worthy moments. You can gather with friends and sip seasonal cocktails, indulge in holiday bites, and make memories in this joyful pop-up.
Whether you've been naughty or nice, this spot welcomes you with open arms and plenty of sparkle. The 90-minute experience is available by reservation only from November 19th through December 28th, and each ticket includes your first welcome drink.
(310) 855-9955
603 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Surfin' Santa (Memphis, TN)
At Mary's Bar (the only tiki bar in Memphis, Tennessee), Christmas catches a wave for the second year in a row. Surfin' Santa transforms this season into a Beach Boys–style holiday jam full of bright, beachy, and sun-soaked holiday cheer. Sip favorite tropical island cocktails under glowing palms, wander through colorful tropical decor, and snap pics with Santas riding surfboards like they're headed straight for the North Shore.
It's Christmas gone tiki, Memphis-style; in other words, this pop-up is festive and kitschy, with pure vacation energy. One night in, and you'll be humming "Surfin' USA" all December long. Surfin' Santa runs roughly from mid-November through December.
588 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104
Grinch Bar (Miami, FL)
This year, the Grinch steals Christmas in Miami by taking over Santa Diabla, one of the many exclusive speakeasy lounges around the world. Located inside Chela's Cocteleria in Miami Lakes — the restaurant spot that itself started as a pop-up, and grew into a full-blown Latin flavor experience — Santa Diabla offers up fine spirits, classic and high mixology, and eclectic tapas in a vibrant tropical holiday atmosphere with the warm, high-energy hospitality for which Chelas is known.
Sip your way through holiday tiki creations like O Holy Dark Night, Tiki Clause, and the Grinch's Coconut Cup — a decadent blend of white and dark rum, coconut, and fresh mint. It's festive, it's tropical, and it's just a little naughty. The festivities start on Thursday, November 20th at 7 PM with a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony, and run straight through the end of the year. Reservations are required.
(786) 558-9393
15301 NW 67th Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014
Blitzen's Bar (New Orleans, LA)
For the second year running, Blitzen's over-the-top pop-up cocktail bars are returning to select Omni Hotels & Resorts, including the iconic Omni Royal Orleans, starting November 28th through January 4th. Step into a festive wonderland with Christmas Story–inspired leg lamps, twinkling neon signs, sparkling tinsel, and cocktails as dazzling as the season itself.
The drink menu features boozy and nonalcoholic options, each crowned with gingerbread cookies or a cloud of toasted "snow." This year, Blitzen's has partnered with award-winning mixologist Julie Reiner — co-founder of NYC favorites Clover Club, Milady's, and Leyenda, as well as a judge on Netflix's "Drink Masters" – to bring her signature creativity to the menu of exclusive holiday cocktails. To get an idea of some of Reiner's work, check out her favorite summer cocktail here. Either way, mark your calendar, and get ready to sip, sparkle, and sleigh the season at Blitzen's.
(505) 529-5333
621 St Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Oscar Wilde (New York, NY)
Get ready for Christmas gone wild if you're planning a Christmas trip to New York City. After all, you won't want to miss the pop-up at Oscar Wilde NYC — a feast for the eyes and the spirit, starting November 19th, and going all season long. Driven by the spirit of the Irish playwright, Oscar Wilde NYC turns the Victorian era on its head without losing an ounce of charm. Life should be lived with wild abandon, and this is one spot where you can do just that (holidays included).
From endless twinkling lights and ornaments, animatronics, craft cocktails, and everything from the Victorian Era, the space bursts with holiday cheer, creating a whimsical wonderland that feels straight out of a storybook. Soak up the over-the-top decor, a perfect blend of sophisticated glamour and playful mischief. Book early — tables fill fast.
(212) 213-3066
45 W 27th St, New York, NY
Get Merry (Phoenix, AZ)
Fresh off winning one of the cocktail world's highest honors in 2025 — Best U.S. Hotel Bar — Little Rituals in Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Phoenix is ready to sleigh the season with its annual holiday pop-up, Get Merry, returning for its second year. Running November 18th through December 31st, this festive takeover of the fourth floor cocktail bar offers pure Christmas magic.
Expect a dazzling, nostalgic trip through your favorite holiday films as the bar transforms into a cinematic winter wonderland. Sip your way through 14 brand-new seasonal cocktails, each inspired by iconic holiday dishes from around the world, alongside 18 beloved classics from the regular menu. Whether you're a craft cocktail lover or just looking for a joyful night out, Get Merry promises to deliver major holiday cheer for the over-21 Christmas movie nerd crowd.
(602) 603-2050
132 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Sleigh Love (Portland, OR)
Get ready for a blast of pure seasonal cheer starting December 1st, because Hey Love is transforming into Sleigh Love for 2025. This holiday pop-up is bursting with over-the-top decorations, festive cocktails, and the kind of joyful chaos that makes this season unforgettable. Think "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" — but bigger, brighter, and set inside a lush, cocktail-soaked plant paradise.
Every corner brims with holiday spirit, photogenic decor, and just the right amount of mischief. And come ready to party. DJs spin every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday starting at 9 PM, keeping the energy high all night long. Plus, mark your calendar for Festivus on December 23rd (because of course it's doing Festivus). Tables are limited to two hours, groups up to 10, and it's walk-in only through the end of the year.
(503) 206-6223
920 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
Christmas Dive Bar (Seattle, WA)
If you love Christmas with a side of kitschy chaos, you're going to feel right at home at The Christmas Dive Bar. The festive pop-up is currently taking over the three-level bar and nightclub, The Woods, located in the heart of Seattle's Capitol Hill. Open daily at 4 PM from November 13th through the holiday season, this delightfully unpretentious holiday haven serves up pure nostalgia, stiff drinks, and big vibes with a wink. Expect thousands of bows, vintage Christmas lights, quirky ornaments, a full photo wall, and enough sparkle to light up the entire neighborhood.
Add in generously poured hot and cold holiday cocktails, seasonal beer and wine, Christmas-hit playlists, and fun special events, and you've got the perfect recipe for cheerful mayhem. Whether you're an eggnog enthusiast or a certified Grinch, this neighborhood dive — with its friendly staff and throwback snacks like Beanie Weenies and popcorn from a Christmas tin — has a cozy corner waiting just for you.
1518 11th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122