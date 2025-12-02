16 Clever Ways To Reuse Empty Spice Jars

It is such a shame to throw away a glass jar! If you're one to keep any glass container you purchase, chances are you have a closet full of empty spice jars. Every time you finish the garlic powder or dried parsley, you add another inconveniently small glass receptacle to your collection. But before you hold onto them for so long that you eventually get frustrated and drop them in the recycling bin, take a look at our list of ideas for how to upcycle this kitchenware creatively.

Believe us; there is at least one idea in this list that solves a problem for which you've been looking to find a solution. Whether you need a place to store your bobby pins or your toothpicks, or you're looking for a container to house your magic spells, those extra spice jars clanging around in your craft closet are about to come in handy.