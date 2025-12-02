Why Giada De Laurentiis Adds White Chocolate To Soup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Giada De Laurentiis adds an unexpected ingredient to her soup. The Italian chef and Food Network personality shares her recipe for cauliflower soup with spicy salami in her 2018 cookbook, "Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita," and says that when it comes to the secret to the soup's velvety texture, her surprise addition is white chocolate.

"It's not as strange as it seems; white chocolate is used in northern Italy to finish dishes and give them a velvety sheen," De Laurentiis explains. "The contrast of the rustic, sharp salami and the rich, faintly sweet veggies and chocolate is really sophisticated and so yummy!"

After cooking her vegetables, including leeks, celery, parsnips, and cauliflower with seasonings like salt and thyme, in a Dutch oven over medium heat, De Laurentiis blends the ingredients in an immersion blender until smooth. She then returns the soup to low heat and adds the chocolate (⅓ cup of chopped white chocolate for a six-serving portion of soup), whisking until it's melted into the other ingredients. Once she finishes the dish with browned salami, she tops it off with lemon juice and olive oil.

Although De Laurentiis recommends pairing the soup with hazelnut chicken or marinated bistecca fiorentina, she says it shouldn't be limited to a side dish. "It's also nice right out of a mug on a cold day," she states.