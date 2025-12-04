The Christmas Cookie You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Santa Claus is coming to town, and so are the holiday cookie platters. As you bake for Santa, the reindeer, and the long line of festive gatherings ahead, you might notice that one out of many cookie recipes keeps calling your name. It shows up on every platter, every goodie bag, and somehow always ends up on your plate first.

In astrology, your Sun sign describes the personality you recognize most. Your Moon reveals the tastes, textures, and nostalgic treats that soothe you. While your rising sign shapes the vibe others sense from you before you ever say a word — even at a holiday dessert table.

Below, discover the Christmas cookie that aligns with your zodiac sign's signature energy. For the full cosmic treat selection, check your Sun, Moon, and rising — your personal cookie trio might be the sweetest part of the season. Or go ahead and make all of these Christmas cookies for a gastro-astrology-inspired 12 days of cookie Christmas countdown.