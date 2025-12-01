Not Sure What To Do With The Chickpeas Sitting In Your Pantry? Make A Casserole

Chances are, there's an unused can of chickpeas in the back of your pantry. Maybe you thought you'd make your own hummus, or bought it when you got on that Mediterranean diet kick, but then forgot all about it. Thankfully, there are plenty of quick and convenient ways to use a can of chickpeas, from salads to pastas and even baked goods. And if you are looking for a speedy weeknight meal that's comforting and tasty, you can turn that can of chickpeas into a nourishing casserole using other ingredients you may already have on hand.

Canned chickpeas are a super versatile ingredient that works wonderfully with many international flavors, from Moroccan-inspired to Spanish, Mexican, Italian, and Asian. Aside from their versatility in the kitchen, chickpeas are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with essential nutrients including protein, fiber, carbohydrates, iron, magnesium, potassium, and folate. They are the star of many plant-based dishes, and are widely used in both traditional and innovative recipes, both with meats or as a substitute.

To use them in a casserole, drain them in a colander and rinse them carefully under cold running water to remove the metallic flavor of the tin before proceeding with your recipe. You can save the liquid — known as aquafaba — to enhance the texture of hummus or in place of egg whites to thicken cocktails.