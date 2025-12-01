Not Sure What To Do With The Chickpeas Sitting In Your Pantry? Make A Casserole
Chances are, there's an unused can of chickpeas in the back of your pantry. Maybe you thought you'd make your own hummus, or bought it when you got on that Mediterranean diet kick, but then forgot all about it. Thankfully, there are plenty of quick and convenient ways to use a can of chickpeas, from salads to pastas and even baked goods. And if you are looking for a speedy weeknight meal that's comforting and tasty, you can turn that can of chickpeas into a nourishing casserole using other ingredients you may already have on hand.
Canned chickpeas are a super versatile ingredient that works wonderfully with many international flavors, from Moroccan-inspired to Spanish, Mexican, Italian, and Asian. Aside from their versatility in the kitchen, chickpeas are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with essential nutrients including protein, fiber, carbohydrates, iron, magnesium, potassium, and folate. They are the star of many plant-based dishes, and are widely used in both traditional and innovative recipes, both with meats or as a substitute.
To use them in a casserole, drain them in a colander and rinse them carefully under cold running water to remove the metallic flavor of the tin before proceeding with your recipe. You can save the liquid — known as aquafaba — to enhance the texture of hummus or in place of egg whites to thicken cocktails.
Tasty casseroles you can make with a can of chickpeas
While canned chickpeas are not as flavorful as cooked dried chickpeas, they are a handy pantry staple that you can rely on to craft a flavorful casserole with very little effort. Start with an aromatic base of chopped onion, garlic, carrot, and celery sauteed in olive oil until soft, then add any meat or vegetables you'd like before incorporating the chickpeas and seasonings of your choice.
Throw in some cubed eggplant, pour in a can of chopped tomatoes, and season with cumin, ginger, and cinnamon for a Moroccan-inspired dish, or add fresh or frozen spinach and herbs such as oregano, basil, and parsley for a Mediterranean twist. You can omit the tomatoes and increase the spinach, and add lemon juice, lemon rind, and feta cheese to give it a Greek accent, or take cues from Indian curries and use this instant pot chana masala recipe as inspiration. Or, do as the Spanish and throw in some chunky slices of chorizo or your favorite sausage. If you want to keep it meatless, bulk it up with rice or a previously cooked short pasta shape. Cook it on the stovetop in a Dutch oven or large cast iron skillet, or top it with seasoned breadcrumbs and finish it in the oven if you want a golden, crunchy top. Let your culinary creativity shine and turn that humble can of chickpeas into a healthy, warming casserole that everyone will love.