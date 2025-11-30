10 Cocktails That Aren't Made The Way They Used To Be

If you've ever seen the Zombie on a cocktail menu, there's a chance it'll have a two-drink limit attached. This classic, and very strong tiki cocktail, was created at the first tiki bar and still holds up today. Mid-century America saw a tiki craze, with tiki bars, tiki torches, and tropical cocktails in kitschy glasses. This tiki culture can largely be attributed to a single bar and restaurant, Don the Beachcomber. Opened by Donn Beach and inspired by his travels throughout the Caribbean and South Pacific, the restaurant showcased the flavors and aesthetics Beach experienced over the years.

At Don the Beachcomber, an array of innovative cocktails, from the Mai Tai to the Zombie, became household names and staple summer drinks. The Zombie itself has its own unique backstory. Legend has it, back in the 1930s, a hungover businessman came into the restaurant looking for a drink to revive him before a big meeting. In order to mask the flavor of alcohol, Beach added a mix of fruit juices to the drink. The cocktail ended up having the opposite effect, making the businessman feel even worse and affecting his performance at the meeting. The customer's zombie-like state gave birth to the drink's name, and not long after, Beach implemented a two-drink-per-person limit, adding to the cocktail's mystique.

During the tiki craze, mixologists often kept their recipes close to their chests. Beach originally used a pre-mixed syrup for the Zombie, with ingredients unknown to the bartenders using it. Over the years, Beach changed the recipe, keeping competitors perplexed. In the mid-2000s, drink historian Jeff "Beachbum" Berry unearthed the secret to "New Don's Mix," which was two parts grapefruit juice, one part cinnamon simple syrup. Even still, many bars today make their own variations of the Zombie, often with a mix of whatever fruit juices or syrups are on hand.