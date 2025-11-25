The Actual Reason Your Pie Crust Is Shrinking (And How To Fix It)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many challenges that you might encounter when making pie crust from scratch. Some of the most common ones are a crumbling crust, a dry or flavorless crust, and perhaps even a shrinking crust. To make sure you have everything you need to make holiday pies this season, Tasting Table spoke with an expert to get fail-proof tips for homemade pie crusts and find out how to prevent them from shrinking when baking.

Samantha Merritt is the creator of Sugar Spun Run, a baking website known for reliable made-from-scratch recipes, who says that the best way to avoid shrinking pie crusts is to start by taking care when making your dough and forming your crust. "You can avoid shrinking by using cold ingredients [and] not overworking the dough (handle just as much as needed and no more)," Merritt explains. This checks out, as one of the biggest mistakes that everyone makes with pie crust is using room temperature or warm butter or lard.

Pie crust ingredients should always be ice-cold to ensure the fat, whether butter or lard, stays solid until it bakes. Then, as it bakes, it will melt, releasing steam that creates that perfect, flaky pie crust texture that you want. Also, cold ingredients don't blend as easily as room-temperature, warm, or melted ingredients. This means that you're less likely to overwork your dough, which could cause dry, crumbling dough that is hard to form into a crust. Finally, achieving the proper texture and temperature for your dough makes it easier to create a crust without having to handle it (i.e., touch it with your bare hands) as much.