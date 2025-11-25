If You Don't Like Marshmallows On Your Sweet Potatoes, Here Are Other Ways To Sweeten Them
Let's face it, there are some debates that are just unavoidable around Thanksgiving time. Some of them are political; others are more about tradition or family history. However, one of the longest-running food-focused arguments revolves around an autumnal staple: the humble sweet potato. Yep, we're talking about that contentious marshmallow topping, and if you're not a fan, well, we have some good news for you: there are plenty of other ways to sweeten a yam, and some of them might even please the entire table.
The first thing you can do is make a simple candied yam side dish using butter, molasses, and warming spices like cinnamon, brown sugar, ground ginger, and orange zest. Simply slice the sweet potatoes, toss everything together in a roasting dish, and bake until soft and golden — around 45 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit should do it. Some rosemary and sea salt adds a delicious touch too, as does a little maple syrup and vanilla if you want to sweeten things even further.
It's also possible to make a marshmallow-free sweet potato casserole. You can make a sweet and crunchy topping with cornflakes, butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar, or utilize some chopped nuts. Again, simply mix them with melted butter, sugar, and whatever spices you like and bake. For something even sweeter, experiment with maple syrup or honey if you want to opt for a natural sweetener.
Other ways for even sweeter sweet potatoes
Speaking of maple syrup and honey, both work wonders on roasted sweet potatoes. Just chop into chunks and toss with olive oil and a drizzle of either, then add some salt, pepper, maybe a little thyme, and bake until golden and slightly caramelized. You can add honey or maple syrup to garlic-mashed sweet potatoes too so long as you only use a light drizzle and are sure to balance it with salt and a fat. Dust with a little cinnamon at the end for even more oomph. Alternatively, you can cook down some apples to add sweetness to mashed sweet potato or use your favorite applesauce. If you want to stick with fruit, bananas are another great option. Just bake the sweet potatoes and add the bananas during the last few minutes, then mash everything together.
Of course, if you only want to amp up the natural sweetness of the potatoes, there's a hack for that too: baking a sweet potato from frozen can actually lead to a fluffier, sweeter interior. This is because the enzymes in the vegetable have more time to convert to simple sugars — the longer it takes them to cook, the sweeter they become. Low, slow, and frozen could be the answer. To test the theory out, just place your cleaned and peeled sweet potatoes in the freezer and leave them there until your oven is hot. Bake them wrapped in foil and then prep as you please. The way in which you do so is the subject for the next debate.