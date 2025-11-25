If You Don't Like Marshmallows On Your Sweet Potatoes, Here Are Other Ways To Sweeten Them

Let's face it, there are some debates that are just unavoidable around Thanksgiving time. Some of them are political; others are more about tradition or family history. However, one of the longest-running food-focused arguments revolves around an autumnal staple: the humble sweet potato. Yep, we're talking about that contentious marshmallow topping, and if you're not a fan, well, we have some good news for you: there are plenty of other ways to sweeten a yam, and some of them might even please the entire table.

The first thing you can do is make a simple candied yam side dish using butter, molasses, and warming spices like cinnamon, brown sugar, ground ginger, and orange zest. Simply slice the sweet potatoes, toss everything together in a roasting dish, and bake until soft and golden — around 45 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit should do it. Some rosemary and sea salt adds a delicious touch too, as does a little maple syrup and vanilla if you want to sweeten things even further.

It's also possible to make a marshmallow-free sweet potato casserole. You can make a sweet and crunchy topping with cornflakes, butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar, or utilize some chopped nuts. Again, simply mix them with melted butter, sugar, and whatever spices you like and bake. For something even sweeter, experiment with maple syrup or honey if you want to opt for a natural sweetener.