The Worst No-Sugar-Added Cereal On Store Shelves Comes From A Popular Brand

Cereal plays a big part in a lot of our lives, starting with a bag of Cheerios to teeth on, followed by Saturday morning cartoons and bowls of sugary, crunchy goodness to go with them. Most of the best breakfast cereal brands cater to both kids and adults nowadays. And there's thus a long list of no-sugar-added cereals to satisfy adult diets and preferences. We sampled eight no-sugar-added breakfast cereals, ranking them according to taste, texture, and crave-ability.

Surprisingly, the worst no-sugar-added cereal on store shelves comes from Kellogg's. We ranked Kellogg's Special K Zero Strawberry Crème last due to flavor more than anything else. Instead of the characteristic flakes you find in the traditional Special K line, Special K Zero Strawberry Crème features small circular puffs with a slight pinkish hue from all-natural beet dye. We appreciated the natural coloring as well as a whopping 18 grams of protein per serving, thanks to the addition of pea, lentil, and soy protein. The cereal had a nice crunch that all but melts in your mouth with each bite, but we couldn't get past the artificial taste of the strawberry. The flavor of the strawberry comes on strong, which was nice at first. But the finish of fake chemical taste lingers and ends up taking over the entire experience. Plus, while Special K Zero does in fact of 0 grams of sugar, it was almost cloyingly sweet, which did nothing to help the artificial strawberry flavor.