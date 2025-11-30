This One Brazilian Steakhouse Is Always Worth Your Time And Money

Brazilian steakhouses get lots of love across America, but they're often misunderstood. Though steaks are indeed a big draw, they're only one component of Brazilian dining, with a whole range of dishes and cooking techniques contributing to the unfolding experience. Perhaps that's why Favela in Astoria, New York, subtly omits the word "steakhouse" in its name, opting instead for Favela Grill. Whatever you call it, this place is unquestionably a beloved establishment, perched comfortably on top of Tasting Table's list of the 16 best Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S.

We spent considerable time exploring reported meal experiences at authentic Brazilian steakhouses from California to Texas, Massachusetts, New York, and quite a few national chains specializing in this type of dining. Some lean more toward traditional Brazilian steakhouse dishes than others, but most feature core components: open-fire charcoal barbecue, rotating meats (including favorites like picanha beef, Brazilian sausage, and Cordeiro lamb, pão de queijo cheese bread, and a host of tasty Brazilian side dishes. What landed Favela Grill in our número um spot went deeper, recognizing its culturally specific, homestyle Brazilian dishes, untweaked for American palates.

Our reviewer calls Favela much more than a Brazilian steakhouse, like walking into a large Brazilian kitchen. He praises the menu as being so "fully immersive in Brazilian dishes it almost makes us tear up, from the carne seca com aipim (sauteed Brazilian beef jerky) all the way to isca de peixe (battered white fish)." To honor authenticity, menu items are presented with Portuguese names, as they surely would be in Brazil.