This One Brazilian Steakhouse Is Always Worth Your Time And Money
Brazilian steakhouses get lots of love across America, but they're often misunderstood. Though steaks are indeed a big draw, they're only one component of Brazilian dining, with a whole range of dishes and cooking techniques contributing to the unfolding experience. Perhaps that's why Favela in Astoria, New York, subtly omits the word "steakhouse" in its name, opting instead for Favela Grill. Whatever you call it, this place is unquestionably a beloved establishment, perched comfortably on top of Tasting Table's list of the 16 best Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S.
We spent considerable time exploring reported meal experiences at authentic Brazilian steakhouses from California to Texas, Massachusetts, New York, and quite a few national chains specializing in this type of dining. Some lean more toward traditional Brazilian steakhouse dishes than others, but most feature core components: open-fire charcoal barbecue, rotating meats (including favorites like picanha beef, Brazilian sausage, and Cordeiro lamb, pão de queijo cheese bread, and a host of tasty Brazilian side dishes. What landed Favela Grill in our número um spot went deeper, recognizing its culturally specific, homestyle Brazilian dishes, untweaked for American palates.
Our reviewer calls Favela much more than a Brazilian steakhouse, like walking into a large Brazilian kitchen. He praises the menu as being so "fully immersive in Brazilian dishes it almost makes us tear up, from the carne seca com aipim (sauteed Brazilian beef jerky) all the way to isca de peixe (battered white fish)." To honor authenticity, menu items are presented with Portuguese names, as they surely would be in Brazil.
Why diners consistently support Favela Grill
With Brazilian steakhouses parading flavor, culture, and downright deliciousness across the country, it takes a lot for one to consistently stand out. But Favela Grill doesn't have that problem, at least according to its customers. Countless reviews and comments speak to the authenticity, including a devotee on Tripadvisor calling it "Best Feijoada in the US!!!! ... The real thing!" It speaks loudly when a signature Brazilian dish like feijoada is singled out in New York, especially outside Astoria's Little Brazil district.
Other diners note portion sizes and friendly service, with a Yelp reviewer admiring the scrumptious food, live band, warm atmosphere, and amazing staff. As for specific dishes, the steaks understandably got a lot of attention from reflective customers. One noted that Favela hits the mark for someone who "grew up going to a lot of Brazilian steakhouses and this spot hits the craving for me." They mentioned the grand finale of flan leche, calling it "sweet, creamy, thick delicious goodness." A slight concern was a decent amount of fat on the picanha, but easy to cut off.
With all this talk of meat, it's worth mentioning what vegans can enjoy at Brazilian steakhouses, including Favela Grill. The restaurant offers options for vegetarian or vegan diners, who can enjoy side dishes such as mixed vegetables, plantains, collard greens, broccoli, and farofa roasted yucca flour. There's also a specialty vegetable-based stroganoff and the Favela Chic salad with crunchy veggies, tossed with lemon vinaigrette and olive oil.