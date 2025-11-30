To Melt Chocolate Without The Fuss, Break Out The Slow Cooker

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Warm, melty chocolate is a delightful treat just about any time of year, but none more so than during the fall and winter seasons. There are so many uses for melted chocolate and almost as many methods by which you can achieve the perfectly smooth texture using your favorite chocolate bars, melting discs, and more. If you've got the time to spare and need to melt a sizable amount of chocolate for later use, this is one unexpected food to try in your slow cooker ASAP.

Rather than using a double boiler on the stovetop or risking inconsistent microwave heating, your slow cooker is the secret to evenly melted chocolate and a number of decadent chocolate desserts. To properly melt chocolate in your slow cooker, you will employ a double-boiler-style technique that's fairly hands-off. Place your preferred style of melting chocolate in a bowl in the bottom of a slow cooker surrounded by a thin layer of water that doesn't reach higher than the bowl. Turn your slow cooker on high and leave the lid off to avoid allowing condensation to get into your melting chocolate.

Make sure to keep a close eye on your chocolate. It should take between 30 minutes to a couple of hours to fully melt the chocolate, depending on how much you're using. Keep a long spoon handy to stir and check the chocolate to gauge its consistency. From there, it's simply a matter of making delicious desserts.