You Probably Have The Ingredient That Gives Store-Bought Gravy A Rich, Homemade Taste

Whether we like to admit it or not, making gravy from scratch can be such a Herculean task, and the result is not always guaranteed either. Some nights, meticulously whisking flour and drippings into a proper roux is simply not an option, and so we turn to the jar of store-bought gravy that's been sitting in the fridge. All of a sudden, the meal comes together at a much quicker pace, and with some extraordinary ways to make store-bought gravy taste homemade, it's no less toothsome than before. Dairy cream is your friend on this particular journey, and trust us, even a small splash can make a huge difference.

No matter how good they try to be, store-bought gravy brands always leave something to be desired as they hopscotch between flavor gaps and textural inconsistency. And that's where the dairy comes in handy. It casts a classic creamy richness over the savory base, making even the plainest gravy feel much more well-rounded. That buttery complexity, coupled with the steaming hot warmth, is all you need to mask the gravy's monotonous depth. From there on, if there's anything that can make it better, it's the texture thickening into a velvety smoothness, clinging to every morsel of mashed potatoes and roasted turkey. Full-bodied and impeccably satisfying, your store-bought gravy is finally ready to grace the dining table.