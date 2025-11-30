This Sam's Club Frozen Salmon Has An Impressively High Customer Rating
We've all been there: Staring like big-eyed goldfish at the seafood aisle, overwhelmed with the prospect of choosing frozen salmon even remotely resembling fresh-caught. It's a tall order, given the distance these aquatic creatures travel to reach stores and dinner plates. However, based on some pretty impressive customer reviews, Sam's Club might have the fishy fillets of your dreams. Sold as Member's Mark Skinless and Boneless Atlantic Salmon Fillet Portions, they bear the private Sam's Club store label and come in a 2.5-package of frozen fillets.
These fillets have steadily built a near-cult following, evidenced by a remarkable 14.2k customer ratings on the company's product page. A total of 4.8 stars out of five twinkle from the screen, with 87% earning the highest 5 stars. Of the thousands of consumers rating this frozen salmon, over 2,400 have also written reviews. Many rave about the overall flavor and quality, plus the convenience of storing and cooking each center-cut fillet portion. Each bag holds 10 servings, which are individually vacuum-wrapped, a feature appreciated by many reviewers. This makes it easy to grab just one or two fillets for solo or twosome dining.
Buyers especially love that there's no messy prep or trimming, since they're already boneless and skinless. So if you love salmon but not the "extra fishy" taste of salmon skin, this is a big plus. Since the pieces are uniformly sized, they all cook evenly in tandem regardless of the cooking method. People report grilling, baking, pan frying, and baking them, with plenty of positive comments.
Digging deeper into customer reviews
Digging a little deeper reveals more details, along with some inevitable (but few) naysayers. Many reviewers on Sam's Club's website describe the fillets with terms such as "clean," "fresh," and "delicious." One gives more details about the taste, stating that it's "mild and buttery, never fishy, and cooks evenly every time." Others mention that even after cooking, the salmon flakes beautifully and has a natural flavor that rivals fresh-caught. Several even note that it's become a staple in their freezer, with at least one stating that it "never [disappoints]."
It's worth noting that a total of 3% of consumer ratings give the product one or two stars, many for similar reasons. A recurring complaint is that the salmon seems different than previous versions, presuming that Members Mark has changed its salmon supplier. A small number of customers occasionally find tiny bones despite the boneless label, or that some fillets have a slightly softer texture after thawing. Others mention rare packaging issues or freezer burn, but they seem to be the exception rather than the rule.
There's no revelation of the specific type of salmon, but we do know they're farm-raised rather than wild-caught. The company states a dedication to sustainable sourcing, transparent supply chains, and protecting ocean ecosystems for future generations. If wild-caught remains a priority for you, these fillets may not be what you're seeking. But we've placed them firmly on our list of Sam's frozen seafood worth buying, per customer reviews. If you love Thai flavors, you can also check out another Sam's Club salmon gem.