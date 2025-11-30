This Sam's Club Frozen Salmon Has An Impressively High Customer Rating

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've all been there: Staring like big-eyed goldfish at the seafood aisle, overwhelmed with the prospect of choosing frozen salmon even remotely resembling fresh-caught. It's a tall order, given the distance these aquatic creatures travel to reach stores and dinner plates. However, based on some pretty impressive customer reviews, Sam's Club might have the fishy fillets of your dreams. Sold as Member's Mark Skinless and Boneless Atlantic Salmon Fillet Portions, they bear the private Sam's Club store label and come in a 2.5-package of frozen fillets.

These fillets have steadily built a near-cult following, evidenced by a remarkable 14.2k customer ratings on the company's product page. A total of 4.8 stars out of five twinkle from the screen, with 87% earning the highest 5 stars. Of the thousands of consumers rating this frozen salmon, over 2,400 have also written reviews. Many rave about the overall flavor and quality, plus the convenience of storing and cooking each center-cut fillet portion. Each bag holds 10 servings, which are individually vacuum-wrapped, a feature appreciated by many reviewers. This makes it easy to grab just one or two fillets for solo or twosome dining.

Buyers especially love that there's no messy prep or trimming, since they're already boneless and skinless. So if you love salmon but not the "extra fishy" taste of salmon skin, this is a big plus. Since the pieces are uniformly sized, they all cook evenly in tandem regardless of the cooking method. People report grilling, baking, pan frying, and baking them, with plenty of positive comments.