This Popular Colorado-Based Sandwich Chain Has Nearly 50 Locations In 3 States, With Plans To Expand

Jimmy Seidel earned the nickname "Snarf" in college for his ability to snarf down food. He used this reputation as the compass to fuel his Boulder-based restaurant and his mission to make the world's finest sandwich using only first-class ingredients. Made on fresh bread delivered to stores six ways a week, a carefully curated assortment of meats and cheeses are layered and smashed into the bread, ensuring each bite is packed with flavor. Seidel insists the taste of these sandwiches is advertising enough, though social media presence and influencers have helped spread the appeal of Snarf's sandwiches. Seidel's approach has worked, for Snarf's sandwich and subs recipes have been consistently praised and awarded – no soggy sandwiches to be found here.

The first Snarf's opened in 1996 in what the team has since named "The Shack." The family-run business has expanded throughout Colorado and into Missouri and Texas, with a fleet of new openings anticipated. As told to What Now Dallas, Snarf's Director of Marketing Helen Wood said that Snarf's seeks to tailor each location to fit the fabric of unique communities. "We take a lot of pride in designing custom mosaic art for each of our stores, and we always draw inspiration from the local neighborhood or town. The pieces are incredibly detailed and thoughtfully crafted — they take time, but they're worth it." In addition to the three funky characters depicted on the store's logo, these colorful interior of the restaurants are delighting customers.