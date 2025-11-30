This Popular Colorado-Based Sandwich Chain Has Nearly 50 Locations In 3 States, With Plans To Expand
Jimmy Seidel earned the nickname "Snarf" in college for his ability to snarf down food. He used this reputation as the compass to fuel his Boulder-based restaurant and his mission to make the world's finest sandwich using only first-class ingredients. Made on fresh bread delivered to stores six ways a week, a carefully curated assortment of meats and cheeses are layered and smashed into the bread, ensuring each bite is packed with flavor. Seidel insists the taste of these sandwiches is advertising enough, though social media presence and influencers have helped spread the appeal of Snarf's sandwiches. Seidel's approach has worked, for Snarf's sandwich and subs recipes have been consistently praised and awarded – no soggy sandwiches to be found here.
The first Snarf's opened in 1996 in what the team has since named "The Shack." The family-run business has expanded throughout Colorado and into Missouri and Texas, with a fleet of new openings anticipated. As told to What Now Dallas, Snarf's Director of Marketing Helen Wood said that Snarf's seeks to tailor each location to fit the fabric of unique communities. "We take a lot of pride in designing custom mosaic art for each of our stores, and we always draw inspiration from the local neighborhood or town. The pieces are incredibly detailed and thoughtfully crafted — they take time, but they're worth it." In addition to the three funky characters depicted on the store's logo, these colorful interior of the restaurants are delighting customers.
A quirky concept that has found footing
Snarf's sandwiches can be made on white, wheat, or gluten-free bread and sized to order — the novice 5-inch, Snarf's 7-inch, or Pro 12-inch guarantees that every appetite is appeased. Snarf's has even made its own blend of giardiniera peppers that it packs into sandwiches. Sandwiches aren't the only items being served up at Snarf's, however; the fun-loving restaurants also dish out salads, a rotating list of daily soups, and sides like potato and macaroni salads and coleslaw to round out meals. Cookies and brownies satisfy a sweet tooth, and for little eaters, a kids' menu tempts with grilled cheese, PB&J sandwiches, and hot dogs.
In addition to the posted menu, other "not on the menu" menu items made up of staff and customer favorites offer alternative options for hungry customers in-the-know, like the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich made with rotisserie chicken, provolone, blue cheese dressing, and hot sauce; Snarf's Cheesesteak; The Reuben; The Farmer made with egg salad, turkey, bacon, Swiss, and thousand island dressing; and bacon and chicken packed into The Mother Clucker. Whether you're coming for a bit of funky fun or a delicious meal, Snarf's is ready to serve.