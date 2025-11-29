The Hidden Spice Jar Feature That Makes Pouring So Much Easier

The spice must flow! It's as true in "Dune" as it is in your kitchen. Unfortunately, sometimes a spice jar is not as generous as you might like when it comes to pouring. Clumps or clogs can cause any spice jar to flow slowly, forcing you to pry the lid off and maybe pour out more than you need. Some people have discovered an interesting workaround to make spices pour more easily. Spice jars have textured bumps on the bottom. If you rub the base of one jar against another, the spices seem to flow more easily. But is that a design feature or not?

To answer the question, that is not an intentional design feature. You won't find any evidence online that glass manufacturers design jars to let you rub two together. The bumps are not intended to make the contents flow more freely. But that doesn't mean it doesn't work.

You can find many videos demonstrating this hack. It absolutely works in some situations. Spices tend to get clumpy when they've been exposed to moisture, either because the lid was left off or you just have a lot of humidity in your home. The essential spices in your pantry like garlic powder are especially notorious for this. Rubbing the jars together creates friction that is amplified by those little bumps. Friction vibrates the glass and the mechanical action shakes the spices loose. It's a helpful tip when spices do not flow properly.