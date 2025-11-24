Can You Really Use A Dishwasher Pod To Clean Your Air Fryer?
An air fryer brings seamless convenience and function to any kitchen. That is, until it's time to clean it. The struggles of cleaning a dirty air fryer — particularly one with built up grime and grease — can make you desperate for hacks that make it easier, but what if the answer was as simple as a dishwasher pod?
The logic for using a dishwasher pod to clean out an air fryer certainly tracks. Most dishwasher pods are made up of some combination of concentrated detergents and cleaning solutions meant to break down grease and food. One user on TikTok shared her method for using dishwasher pods to clean out her air fryer, and it was temptingly easy. All she does is pop one pod into the fryer's basin, top with boiling water, and let soak for about half an hour before giving it all a good rinse.
While the hack left the creator's air fryer sparkling, the comments were a bit of a mixed bag. Sure, the internet tends to skew more cruel and judgmental, but nearly every comment was pointing out how easy it is to just clean your air fryer after every use, and several others noted that putting the basket in the dishwasher works just as well, too. Other comments pointed out that this isn't the most cost-effective option for regular air fryer maintenance because of how pricey dishwasher pods can be, though it does seem effective for the occasional deep clean.
Why dishwasher pods may or may not work for your air fryer
Using dishwasher pods to clean your air fryer isn't the worst method by any means, but it's debatable if it's truly worth the time and cost when other methods clean just as well if not better. If you want a very hands-off, low-effort clean, then the dishwasher pods are the way to go. If you want a more thorough clean with a deodorizing element, then there's a handy steam trick for removing stubborn, caked-on residue in your air fryer.
First, start by scrubbing your air fryer basket like normal. Then, mix some fresh lemon juice and a bit of white vinegar inside of a heatproof bowl and place it in the air fryer basket. Heat at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for three to five minutes and then turn the air fryer off, but don't open the basket. Let it sit closed so that all of the lemony steam can do its magic. Afterwards you should be able to wipe off stubborn gunk with ease. Just be careful when handling what is sure to be a very hot bowl.
Not only can a dirty air fryer be a potential fire hazard thanks to the flammable bits of food and grease, but they can also be dangerous to your health. The grease and pieces of fallen food can go rancid and be a source of bacteria and even mold growth. So, safe to say that however you choose to clean your air fryer is great, just as long as it's getting done regularly and thoroughly.