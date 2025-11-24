Can You Really Use A Dishwasher Pod To Clean Your Air Fryer?

An air fryer brings seamless convenience and function to any kitchen. That is, until it's time to clean it. The struggles of cleaning a dirty air fryer — particularly one with built up grime and grease — can make you desperate for hacks that make it easier, but what if the answer was as simple as a dishwasher pod?

The logic for using a dishwasher pod to clean out an air fryer certainly tracks. Most dishwasher pods are made up of some combination of concentrated detergents and cleaning solutions meant to break down grease and food. One user on TikTok shared her method for using dishwasher pods to clean out her air fryer, and it was temptingly easy. All she does is pop one pod into the fryer's basin, top with boiling water, and let soak for about half an hour before giving it all a good rinse.

While the hack left the creator's air fryer sparkling, the comments were a bit of a mixed bag. Sure, the internet tends to skew more cruel and judgmental, but nearly every comment was pointing out how easy it is to just clean your air fryer after every use, and several others noted that putting the basket in the dishwasher works just as well, too. Other comments pointed out that this isn't the most cost-effective option for regular air fryer maintenance because of how pricey dishwasher pods can be, though it does seem effective for the occasional deep clean.