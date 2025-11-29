The Totally Unique Cava Bowl We'd Order Again And Again
Cava is one of those restaurants that will have you feeling good about your decisions. "Probably needed a hug ate cava instead," wrote one TikToker. Members of our Tasting Table team took on the enjoyable task of sampling over a dozen Cava menu items. Out of the various grains and salad bowls offered at this approachable establishment, one order stood out above the rest, and plenty of netizens agree: The Harissa Avocado bowl is a thing of beauty.
This order delivers both flavor and texture. Made with harissa honey chicken, avocado, corn, pickled onions, and Cava's Crazy Feta, this satisfying pick is lush in all the right ways. "Intensely flavorful and fresh, LOVE the fact that I can get lentils, veggies and rice through a drive-thru finally," remarked a Redditor. "It's like a dream come true. Zero complaints, very happy customer." Other Cava fans have taken to the socials to explain that modifications can spruce up this bowl so you can get exactly the experience that tickles your taste buds. Adding red pepper hummus, fiery broccoli, or pita chips can bring even more texture and taste to the recipe.
Spicing up lunch
Choosing to order the Harissa Avocado bowl with half greens and half rice can help make hasty lunchtime decisions easier, and for those who don't want to double down on feta, removing crumbled feta from the order places a greater emphasis on the creamy feta drizzle. Though not everyone can handle the spices wrapped up in this bowl, many adore the heat associated with this order. "Spicyyyy, just like I wanted it," wrote a customer on Facebook. "Give it a try, I can't wait to get back." For those who want to enhance their meal with a touch of sweetness, sugar pita chips drizzled with honey may be just the ticket for a meal that satisfies in all the right ways.
Visitors have remarked about the amount of food offered in this bowl, with one customer describing their order as enough for several meals and another complaining that the bowl was barely enough to count as one. Other Cava customers have noted that the price can be a deterrent, and copycat recipes have sprouted up online to facilitate the recreation of this bowl at home. You'll need to steel yourself to prepare all of the ingredients — like making whipped feta dip, pickled onions, and procuring harissa — but all of these steps can make the end result that much more satisfying. If your budget allows, however, you know exactly where to go.