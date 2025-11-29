The Totally Unique Cava Bowl We'd Order Again And Again

Choosing to order the Harissa Avocado bowl with half greens and half rice can help make hasty lunchtime decisions easier, and for those who don't want to double down on feta, removing crumbled feta from the order places a greater emphasis on the creamy feta drizzle. Though not everyone can handle the spices wrapped up in this bowl, many adore the heat associated with this order. "Spicyyyy, just like I wanted it," wrote a customer on Facebook. "Give it a try, I can't wait to get back." For those who want to enhance their meal with a touch of sweetness, sugar pita chips drizzled with honey may be just the ticket for a meal that satisfies in all the right ways.

Visitors have remarked about the amount of food offered in this bowl, with one customer describing their order as enough for several meals and another complaining that the bowl was barely enough to count as one. Other Cava customers have noted that the price can be a deterrent, and copycat recipes have sprouted up online to facilitate the recreation of this bowl at home. You'll need to steel yourself to prepare all of the ingredients — like making whipped feta dip, pickled onions, and procuring harissa — but all of these steps can make the end result that much more satisfying. If your budget allows, however, you know exactly where to go.