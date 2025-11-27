What's The Absolute Best Thickener For Fruit Pie?

Are you making a fruit pie but are unsure which ingredient to use as the best thickener for its filling? We got to pick an expert's brain so you don't end up with a runny fruit pie. If you're thinking the ingredient is cornstarch, you're close. According to Walleska Cianfanelli, the executive pastry chef at Wilton Sweet Studio, the answer is actually tapioca flour or starch.

"[Tapioca starch] produces a crystal-clear, glossy pie filling that holds its shape," she explains. "Unlike cornstarch, it doesn't dull flavors, and unlike flour, it doesn't create a cloudy filling. Tapioca starch also has great freeze–thaw stability, which makes it ideal for making your pies ahead of time." Additionally, tapioca starch is easily accessible in many supermarkets across the United States and is a gluten-free ingredient. Aside from being a thickening agent, it has many additional uses, especially for bakers. One can make cookies, cakes, boba, and other gluten-free desserts with tapioca starch.

Knowing which ingredient to use is half the battle, but if you use too much it can mess up the pie's consistency, and too little will leave you with a watery pie. "[The amount] depends on the fruit you will be using," she says, "For juicy fruits (berries, stone fruits) use 1½ to 2 tablespoons of tapioca starch per cup of fruit. For less juicy fruits (apples, pears) use 1 to 1½ tablespoons of tapioca starch per cup of fruit."