Chances Are, You're Making This Sauce Mistake When Dining At A Steakhouse

Dinner at a steakhouse can be a truly special treat and one that you should take care to enjoy to its maximum potential. Choosing the right spot and your preferred cut of meat is well and good, but it's also important to note the common mistakes everyone makes when eating at a steakhouse. Though it's tempting to slather on a portion of steak sauce, using too much will turn a rare indulgence into a ruined dish.

While a condiment like A.1. Original Sauce is a popular choice to complement basic beef, this doesn't necessarily go well with the elevated offerings of a steakhouse dinner. The overwhelming flavor of a thick gob of standard steak sauce will easily drown out the delicate tasting notes of the higher-quality steaks you'll find at a steakhouse. In fact, most steakhouses will not offer bottled steak sauce as the steaks featured are meant to be served with lighter accompaniments. Some of the best sauces to serve with steak are meant to enhance the natural essence of the meat without masking it.

If you want to order at a steakhouse like you know what you're doing, skip the steak sauce and be open to recommendations from the waitstaff as to what sauce, if any, would make an ideal pairing. Sauces like chimichurri, peppercorn, and Béarnaise are excellent choices that can accent the richness of your steakhouse dinner and create a more pleasing overall flavor profile.