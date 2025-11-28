Consider This Before Baking With Chicken Fat

When choosing a fat for baked goods, the usual suspects are typically oil and butter, though some cooks may also consider lard or shortening. All of these are well and good, but can't hold a candle to the flavorful richness of chicken fat, aka schmaltz. According to Walleska Cianfanelli, executive pastry chef at Wilton Sweet Studio, swapping schmaltz into your recipes requires careful consideration, but the results are worth it. "[It] makes an incredibly flavorful, tender, and flaky crust," she notes, but there are still some important things you should be aware of.

We asked Cianfanelli what home bakers should know before baking with chicken fat, and she revealed that she loves to use it for flavorful, tender, flaky pie crust, though it works just as well in biscuits, cornbread, and even tortillas. No matter what you're baking, Cianfanelli advises that the chicken fat "contains less water than butter, so the dough will need more added liquid when mixing." A good recipe will tell you how your dough should look and feel, so if it seems off, add more liquid accordingly.

Cianfanelli adds that "schmaltz melts quicker than butter," so let your dough sit in the freezer before baking. Some pastry recipes call for cold butter because the pieces of solid fat are crucial to forming flaky layers. Softer chicken fat needs extra chilling time to prevent it from melting prematurely. Lastly, Cianfanelli urges bakers to be gentle, as "the softer texture means overworking can happen faster." Kneading or folding the dough too aggressively is a fast way to ruin pie crust, as it promotes gluten development and creates a tough texture. Slow and steady wins the race, especially when working with schmaltz.