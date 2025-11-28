Make Your Next Tomahawk Steak Like Marcus Samuelsson With This Boozy Butter

Tomahawk steak isn't something you eat every day. It tends to be quite large, a bit expensive, and relatively hard to find — but super tasty, according to those who've taken the plentiful plunge. As an infrequently served specialty cut, tomahawk perfection can be challenging for home-kitchen chefs and grill-meisters. Fortunately, we spoke to Marcus Samuelsson at his restaurant Marcus at Baha Mar during the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, where he shared an intriguing approach to cooking tomahawk steaks, namely by infusing the meat with a boozy ingredient.

Samuelsson serves the tomahawks at his own establishment along with cornbread with spiced rum butter — and therein lies the secret. It's all about the rum and the boozy butter you can create. This chef notes that the tomahawk "would be perfect with a little rum butter," which will add masterfully to the flavor, and he walks us through the process.

"Let's say we have shallots in the rum butter," the chef explains. "We chop that down, and then we deglaze the pan with rum. We deglaze that, then we let that cool, and mix it with butter." When using your rum butter on a tomahawk steak, you could also add a little marrow to it as well. Then, grill the tomahawk and let it rest. "Finishing with that rum butter on top, deglazing, and then a little bit on top, yet you get those umami flavors in there that are high notes of rum, but also the marrow and everything."