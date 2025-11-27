Make The Inside Of Your Fridge Sparkle Again With The Help Of A Dishwasher Tablet

When you crack open the doors of your refrigerator to grab a to-go box from last night's dinner, it may be hard to imagine the first day you moved in and filled those shelves. Thanks to that layer of unexplainable grime and that stain from the leaking container of strawberries in the corner, you hardly even remember the days when the shelves of your fridge were shiny and new. Fortunately, you don't need a fancy concoction or an expensive cleaning product to revive those crumb-filled fridge shelves — you just need a dishwashing tablet.

While you can also use a dishwasher tablet to leave our oven doors spotless, that unsuspecting little pod can be incredibly useful in the fridge too. To begin, grab a bucket or large bowl of hot water and toss in a dishwashing tablet, letting it dissolve completely before moving any further. Then, empty out the contents of your fridge into a cooler or cooler bags and pick up a microfiber cloth, thoroughly dampening it with the dissolved tablet solution. From here, use the soapy cloth to scrub and wipe down your fridge from back to front, spending a little extra time on the nooks and crannies (like the fridge gasket). Just make sure you follow these 12 do's and don'ts of cleaning your fridge.