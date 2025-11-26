The Hands-Down Best Hamburger Helper Variety Wasn't The One We Expected

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Spicy" might not be a characteristic most home cooks think of when they hear the name "Hamburger Helper." Neither did we ... until recently. Here at Tasting Table, we're typically zhuzhing up our Hamburger Helper with ingredients like mushrooms, diced onion, and peas — but not spice. Nonetheless, in our definitive ranking of eight Hamburger Helper flavors, Spicy Garlic Parmesan surprised us by topping the ranks.

Foodies trust Hamburger Helper as a pantry staple for last-minute mid-week dinners. With this flavorful upgrade, the classic, convenient comfort food gets a mildly spicy elevation. We gave Spicy Garlic Parmesan high marks for its accessible-yet-impactful heat. Even foodies with low spice tolerances will find much to love within this flavorful box; the heat level is pleasant without being overpowering. As our taste-tester noted, "Even Lefty, the helping hand, gets a different look on this box. He trades out his standard wooden mixing spoon for a glass thermometer." Although, rather than ultra-hot, the meal arrives creamy, luscious, rich, and garlicky: "A blend of cheddar, blue, and Parmesan cheeses gives it some additional complexity, along with small bits of red bell pepper," and a finishing note of red-pepper-flake-esque spice.

As with all Hamburger Helper flavors, the price remains affordable but varies somewhat from one grocery retailer to the next. A six-ounce box runs for $4.98 at Walmart and $2.49 at Amazon. Wherever you happen to find this bold little box, it belongs in your shopping cart.