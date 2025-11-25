This Is The Pizza Chain With The Hands-Down Best Cheesy Bread

There are a few tricks to Domino's cheesy bread that make it stand out against the competition. For starters, it is stuffed. It's made with the same dough as the brand's hand-tossed pizzas, with a handful of cheese tossed into the middle, and plenty more melted over the top. In addition to the multiple layers of cheese, Domino's also uses both its pizza cheese and cheddar for a multi-faceted tasting experience that was notably absent in other chains' offerings. The final touch to Domino's cheesy bread is the garlic oil drizzle, which ensures that every bite is not just chewy and cheesy, but also full of garlicky richness.

In general, the internet agrees with Tasting Table's assessment and loves Domino's stuffed cheesy bread. There are plenty of copycat recipes out there, as well as folks on Reddit discussing the ins and outs of the chain's various stuffed-bread offerings, including which extras — such as pepperoni, bacon, and jalapeños — are the best.

Despite the fact that Domino's hopes to make the most delicious food on the market, not everyone is enamored with this extra cheesy dish. The most common complaint seems to be that the garlic oil makes this cheesy bread too greasy. Melted cheese is already very fatty, so if the garlic drizzle is heavy-handed, it can be quite oily. There are also some longtime customers who pine for the old days, before the Domino's cheesy bread had cheese on the inside. But, for the most part, customers are happy with the product. For a business as widespread as Domino's, it's impossible to please everyone. And for us at Tasting Table, this cheesy bread deserves its spot at the top.