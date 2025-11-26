Next Time You Use Canned Corn, Make It Taste Fresh With One Extra Step

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's always a good idea to keep your pantry stocked with shelf-stable canned goods. These foods can be the building blocks for main meals or even a quick snack. Canned corn especially has a variety of creative uses and makes a wonderful addition to soups, salads, and casseroles. While it is safe to eat right out of the can, rinsing your canned corn first is a simple step that helps eliminate some of the excess sodium and any lingering aftertaste from the can. With so many creative ways to use canned corn, this step is crucial to provide the best taste and texture for your dishes.

The rinsing process takes a matter of minutes and makes a world of difference in giving the veggie an extra boost of fresh taste. Start by carefully opening the can and gently draining any liquid from inside. Next, use cold to lukewarm water to rinse the corn and let the moisture drain for at least a couple minutes. Use a fine mesh colander in this process, such as one from the U.S. Kitchen Supply set of three colanders, to avoid the risk of losing any loose kernels down the drain. You can also use a paper towel to gently pat away any excess moisture. From here, it's a matter of getting creative with sauces, seasonings, and other flavor enhancements to make the most of this delicious and nutritious canned vegetable.