Pillsbury's First-Ever Product Wasn't Cinnamon Rolls — It Was This Baking Staple

When you think of Pillsbury, two things probably come to mind: A tiny white mascot wearing a chef's hat and a tube of dough begging to be cracked. But long before the concept of ready-to-bake pastries and the Pillsbury Doughboy came around, the brand was actually known for a much simpler baking staple: flour.

Pillsbury was founded by a man named Charles A. Pillsbury, who came from a modest New Hampshire family. After moving to Minneapolis in 1869, Pillsbury pooled some money together with his uncle and father to purchase a share in a local flour company. It was a bold move, seeing as the family had no milling experience and the flour business wasn't booming at the time, but just a few years later, the trio started their own business, C.A. Pillsbury & Co.

The business was a major success and it grew rapidly as Pillsbury became known as one of the highest-quality flours around. A lot of the success was due to the fact that Charles Pillsbury trademarked the use of four 'X's on the Pillsbury flour sacks, which implied a superior quality over its competition. He also introduced new technology to his mills that helped with purification and became known for helping put Minnesota flour on the map.