How Buying The Same Brand Of All-Purpose Flour Every Time Makes You A Better Baker

Even for the most experienced cooks, baking can be frustrating. You may have heard the phrase "cooking is an art, baking is a science," yet that makes things sound more simple than they are. The reality is that baking requires all the precision of a science while also demanding much of the intuition and creativity that cooking normally does. You can follow a recipe to a tee, but all that accuracy won't mean much if you don't have a feel for how different ingredients are reacting with each other and how removing one or adding another will change things. That's why when you are learning to bake or trying to get better, it helps to keep things as simple as possible. One big way to do that is by sticking with the same brand of flour.

While you might understand the key contrasts between different types of flour, like white and whole wheat, there are other more intricate shifts that occur in the same type from brand to brand. White won't suddenly taste like wheat, but there are things, like the protein level of different flour brands, that have no consistent labeling across the board. Thus, one brand's "high-protein" bread flour may actually have the same amount as another brand's "normal" all-purpose flour. And because of that, two different brands of all-purpose flour may create very different outcomes in the same recipe.