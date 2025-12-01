Grilled Cheese Meets Its Match With This Classic, Mouthwatering Soup
Whether it's an old-fashioned slice of American, extra sharp cheddar, smooth Swiss, or Muenster, the choices for a grilled cheese sandwich are nearly endless. Though tomato soup has long been thought of as the ultimate pairing for a warm grilled cheese, there's another classic soup to consider that will bring an element of indulgence the likes of which your sandwich has never before encountered. Broccoli and cheddar soup is hearty, comforting, and luxurious. It also answers the very serious question of, "What goes well with cheese?" More cheese, of course!
Break out the Lactaid if you need it because things are about to get extra cheesy. Starting with a luscious broccoli cheddar soup recipe, you can give your grilled cheese the most complementary side dish possible, perfect for dipping, sipping, and slurping. This vegetarian-friendly soup is filled with rich and creamy dairy as well as a generous portion of delicious and nutritious vegetables, including broccoli, carrots, potatoes, and onions. It's a substantial soup that is thick like a tomato bisque but decidedly much more cheesy.
With so many indulgent grilled cheese recipes to choose from, a bowl of broccoli cheddar soup simply makes sense for a veggie-forward soup that has a taste and texture to match. Let the flavors of your favorite grilled cheese sandwich recipe inform the way you prepare and season your broccoli and cheddar soup. Alternatively, you can try a few unique ingredient additions for your sandwich based on the contents of your soup.
Pairing grilled cheese with broccoli cheddar soup
The ultimate grilled cheese recipe begins with a dense and crusty bread, such as sourdough or similar, and a generous smear of mayonnaise. To this, you'll add a mixture of cheddar and Gruyère cheese seasoned with fresh chives and coarse black pepper before grilling in a pan on the stovetop. A rich vegetable soup made with broccoli and cheddar cheese is the ideal match for such a herby and spiced sandwich. Of course, this isn't the only way to pair up your soup and sandwich.
For a grilled cheese that brings the heat, try using a few slices of pepper Jack cheese and Hellman's spicy mayonnaise. Counter the intensity with a basic broccoli and cheddar soup that goes heavier on the dairy elements to temper the spiciness. On the flip side, add some crushed red pepper flakes or a swirl of chili paste to your broccoli cheddar soup for an unbeatable spicy soup and sandwich duo.
Try roasting and shredding broccoli florets and adding this to your grilled cheese sandwich to tie it even more to your accompanying soup. Similarly, you can introduce chopped pieces of pork, beef, or plant-based bacon into your grilled cheese sandwich and as a topping for your broccoli cheddar soup for a delightful addition of protein and smoky flavor. The pairing possibilities are practically limitless and most definitely cheesy.