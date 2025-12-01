Grilled Cheese Meets Its Match With This Classic, Mouthwatering Soup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether it's an old-fashioned slice of American, extra sharp cheddar, smooth Swiss, or Muenster, the choices for a grilled cheese sandwich are nearly endless. Though tomato soup has long been thought of as the ultimate pairing for a warm grilled cheese, there's another classic soup to consider that will bring an element of indulgence the likes of which your sandwich has never before encountered. Broccoli and cheddar soup is hearty, comforting, and luxurious. It also answers the very serious question of, "What goes well with cheese?" More cheese, of course!

Break out the Lactaid if you need it because things are about to get extra cheesy. Starting with a luscious broccoli cheddar soup recipe, you can give your grilled cheese the most complementary side dish possible, perfect for dipping, sipping, and slurping. This vegetarian-friendly soup is filled with rich and creamy dairy as well as a generous portion of delicious and nutritious vegetables, including broccoli, carrots, potatoes, and onions. It's a substantial soup that is thick like a tomato bisque but decidedly much more cheesy.

With so many indulgent grilled cheese recipes to choose from, a bowl of broccoli cheddar soup simply makes sense for a veggie-forward soup that has a taste and texture to match. Let the flavors of your favorite grilled cheese sandwich recipe inform the way you prepare and season your broccoli and cheddar soup. Alternatively, you can try a few unique ingredient additions for your sandwich based on the contents of your soup.