Fry Your Eggs Alongside This Spicy Breakfast Meat And Thank Us Later
Finding the ideal accompaniment to a fried egg is a never-ending search. Fortunately, this eternal hunt is also a delicious one, and most of us eat breakfast at least once a day. But we may have stumbled upon an answer that will finally bring the quest for the best way to make fried eggs even better to an end. If you are ready to lay down your frying pan and settle into a lifetime of delicious morning meals, all you need is a bit of chorizo.
That's right, bacon is great, breakfast sausage is good too, but when paired with frying eggs in a pan, neither of them really compare to chorizo. The reason that chorizo is the perfect one-ingredient upgrade for fried eggs is that the fat from the sausage is a strong flavor component that automatically adds significant depth to your breakfast meal. A couple of eggs fried in chorizo grease with some toast on the side is the stuff breakfast dreams are made of. And if you want to make things healthier, just add a side of fresh fruit or pair some vegetables with the fried eggs in the pan. Greens like kale or spinach are also amazing sauteed in chorizo fat.
If you've read this far, there is probably a burning question in your mind: What kind of chorizo are we talking about? After all, there are some very large differences between Spanish and Mexican chorizo — not to mention Argentine chorizo or Portuguese chouriço. And the honest answer is this: It doesn't really matter. The cooking method will need to change based on the type of sausage you're using, but they are all delicious.
Which chorizo is best with fried eggs?
The most important thing to note when picking a sausage to fry alongside your eggs is whether or not it needs to be cooked. Mexican chorizo, as a rule, is fresh, uncooked sausage. Spanish chorizo, on the other hand, comes in many forms, some of which are cured and ready to eat, and some of which are raw and need to be cooked. They are all flavored in different ways, though you can rest assured that each of these seasoning mixtures is a great way to add spice to your eggs. So, really, it just comes down to the method of cooking.
For fresh sausage, you'll obviously need to cook it through. This is a simple enough process; you just need to toss it in the pan and break it apart as it cooks. This will take much longer than the eggs, so you will want to cook the sausage first. Depending on the mixture, it may generate plenty of fat to fry your eggs on its own. If not, just add a little to the pan once the sausage is cooked through.
When it comes to cured sausages, the method is a bit different. Cured sausages have intense flavor, but they don't cook in the same way. You won't be breaking apart the meat and rendering a lot of fat. In this case, dice or thinly slice the sausage and fry it in some oil first, to allow the oil to take on that rich flavor. Once the oil turns to a bright red hue, your fried eggs will also take on that potent flavor. Whichever chorizo you choose, prepare yourself for a new favorite breakfast.