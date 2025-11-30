Ree Drummond's Fried Chicken Features A Tangy, Unexpected Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ree Drummond knows her way around the kitchen, and she loves to elevate her favorite dishes with secret ingredients like beets in brownies and cayenne in coffee. So, it's no surprise to see that she also includes an unexpected ingredient in her recipe for Chicken Fried Chicken, which she shared on her Pioneer Woman blog: pickle juice. As Drummond explains, "A soak in buttermilk and pickle juice brings big flavor and tenderness to this crispy chicken."

In the recipe for the marinade she uses to flavor her chicken, Drummond features 1 cup of buttermilk, a quarter-cup of pickle juice, and an egg. After whisking the ingredients together, she allows her chicken to soak for at least 30 minutes, but up to four hours.

In addition to pickle juice lending the meat a tangy flavor, it also mimics the role of the buttermilk, which helps tenderize the chicken and make it moist. It also imparts acidity and sodium, which are great tools for breaking down proteins and keeping the chicken juicy while it's fried.