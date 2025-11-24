Spain's Version Of Bruschetta Is The Bite-Size Sandwich Snack Your Appetizer Table Needs

Do you like bread? Cheese? Meat? Assorted accoutrements and varied veggies? We've got the snack for you: Spanish montaditos. These are bite-sized pieces of bread topped with any manner of ingredients. They're considered one of the best kinds of open-faced sandwiches from around the world, but their diminutive size makes them snack-perfect — although it would be easy to feast on enough of these to make up an entire meal. If you're looking for an uncomplicated but unbelievably delicious snack, Spanish cuisine is full of possibilities, thanks to its tapas culture. And of all the Spanish dishes to try, montaditos may be one of the most effortless and the most appealing, thanks to the quick preparation and versatility in toppings. For that reason, they're a genius appetizer choice when you're looking to host a dinner party, stress-free.

Montaditos' bread can be toasted or untoasted — but it should be a nice, fresh, baguette-slice type of bread. They're drizzled with olive oil and then "mounted" — "montadito" comes from the Spanish word for "to mount," "montar" — with really anything. If you're thinking they sound like smaller bruschetta, you're right: One of the most popular montadito options is "pan con tomate," or tomato bread, using sweet, juicy tomato pulp. Other common toppings include olives, jamon serrano, Spanish chorizo, peppers, manchego cheese, anchovies, tuna, and sardines. You can keep montaditos traditional with these Spanish flavors, or venture out with any of your favorite toppings.