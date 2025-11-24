Spain's Version Of Bruschetta Is The Bite-Size Sandwich Snack Your Appetizer Table Needs
Do you like bread? Cheese? Meat? Assorted accoutrements and varied veggies? We've got the snack for you: Spanish montaditos. These are bite-sized pieces of bread topped with any manner of ingredients. They're considered one of the best kinds of open-faced sandwiches from around the world, but their diminutive size makes them snack-perfect — although it would be easy to feast on enough of these to make up an entire meal. If you're looking for an uncomplicated but unbelievably delicious snack, Spanish cuisine is full of possibilities, thanks to its tapas culture. And of all the Spanish dishes to try, montaditos may be one of the most effortless and the most appealing, thanks to the quick preparation and versatility in toppings. For that reason, they're a genius appetizer choice when you're looking to host a dinner party, stress-free.
Montaditos' bread can be toasted or untoasted — but it should be a nice, fresh, baguette-slice type of bread. They're drizzled with olive oil and then "mounted" — "montadito" comes from the Spanish word for "to mount," "montar" — with really anything. If you're thinking they sound like smaller bruschetta, you're right: One of the most popular montadito options is "pan con tomate," or tomato bread, using sweet, juicy tomato pulp. Other common toppings include olives, jamon serrano, Spanish chorizo, peppers, manchego cheese, anchovies, tuna, and sardines. You can keep montaditos traditional with these Spanish flavors, or venture out with any of your favorite toppings.
Get creative with montaditos
Taking a tapas route when hosting a dinner party is a genius move: You can fill a table with simple but high-quality bites and let people graze. It's low effort but feels fresh and elegant. Some traditional Spanish tapas that would pair well with montaditos in a party spread include fried calamari, patatas bravas, albondigas en salsa or meatballs, and gilda pintxos — anchovies, olives, and peppers on little skewers.
Of course, bite-sized pieces of satisfying bread make for a tasty blank canvas. Try topping some with manchego cheese and sweet quince paste, or with any cheese and fruit topping, like dried apricots and brie. Goat cheese is another good spread, which you can take in a sweet direction with dates or a savory direction with smoked salmon — add sprigs of dill and a sprinkle of capers, too. Balsamic vinegar with mozzarella, tomato, and basil makes a classic combo; you could also pair prosciutto with cantaloupe on the bread. In the summer, feta with peaches or with watermelon and tomatoes is refreshing; in colder months, try camembert with figs or plums. As long as you have a spread, the possibilities are endless. Spreads like cheeses, hummus, aiolis, butters, and yogurts provide a richness and creaminess needed to balance any other flavors, and also adhere other toppings to the bread. Those could be anything from mushrooms to pomegranate seeds and pistachios to steak bites, or you could spread them on chicken or shrimp salad.