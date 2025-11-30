The Absolute Best Cheese To Eat With Pulled Pork
If you do things right, there's nothing your pulled pork sandwich needs except for the meat and two pillowy buns. Yet, the extra flair gives the sandwich a boost — be it from the tangy pickles, creamy coleslaw, or savory cheese. The latter isn't a common staple in the dish, so it's important to choose one that harmonizes with your sandwich. According to Michelle Wallace, a renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and the founder and owner of B'tween Sandwich Co., the right cheese needs a certain amount of boldness to stand up to the varying components of a classic pulled pork sandwich.
"I love a good sharp cheddar for a pulled pork grilled cheese," she reveals. "You have the richness of the pork and the buttery, toasty bread; you need a cheese that can hold up and cut through the richness of the sandwich." Pork's sweet flavor, coupled with the umami tomatoes and brown sugar found in the barbecue sauce, can be quite dominant. Sharp cheddar's tanginess tempers the headiness of the sandwich while ensuring that the barbecue-infused pork doesn't taste too sweet. There's a slightly bitter edge to sharp cheddar, which grounds the meal without overtaking it. It also works well with other toppings that may accompany the sandwich, such as the vinegary pickles and earthy cabbage.
Cheddar isn't the only cheese fit for pulled pork
The sharp, yellow cheese is exquisite on a pork sandwich, but Wallace's appreciation for its traits extends to other cheeses as well. "We love cheddar because of its melting quality and sharpness or tang," she adds. "So, find a cheese that will give you the same or similar result. Cheeses like Havarti or provolone will work beautifully." Like cheddar, Havarti has an acidic side to it. However, it's somewhat mild, with a buttery, sweet flavor that tastes best with savory sandwiches like a Cuban-style grilled cheese sandwich. Instead of being simmered in barbecue sauce, the pork is flavored with mojo sauce. The garlic, lime juice, and cilantro marinade provides a zesty finish that's ideal with mild-mannered Havarti.
Provolone, on the other hand, balances tanginess with a smoky side. Add it to a Philly roast pork and broccoli rabe sandwich, a bold, herb-forward dish. The gooeyness is one of the best parts of adding cheese to sandwiches, but sometimes, Wallace says it can be sacrificed for taste. "Even a blue cheese can work depending on your overall flavor profile for the sandwich," she says. Gorgonzola's sharp yet creamy taste best pairs with sandwiches made from apple cider smoked pulled pork. Sweet ACV adds a lightly fruity note to the meat, and Gorgonzola takes care to allow the apple-forward flavor to shine.