The Absolute Best Cheese To Eat With Pulled Pork

If you do things right, there's nothing your pulled pork sandwich needs except for the meat and two pillowy buns. Yet, the extra flair gives the sandwich a boost — be it from the tangy pickles, creamy coleslaw, or savory cheese. The latter isn't a common staple in the dish, so it's important to choose one that harmonizes with your sandwich. According to Michelle Wallace, a renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and the founder and owner of B'tween Sandwich Co., the right cheese needs a certain amount of boldness to stand up to the varying components of a classic pulled pork sandwich.

"I love a good sharp cheddar for a pulled pork grilled cheese," she reveals. "You have the richness of the pork and the buttery, toasty bread; you need a cheese that can hold up and cut through the richness of the sandwich." Pork's sweet flavor, coupled with the umami tomatoes and brown sugar found in the barbecue sauce, can be quite dominant. Sharp cheddar's tanginess tempers the headiness of the sandwich while ensuring that the barbecue-infused pork doesn't taste too sweet. There's a slightly bitter edge to sharp cheddar, which grounds the meal without overtaking it. It also works well with other toppings that may accompany the sandwich, such as the vinegary pickles and earthy cabbage.