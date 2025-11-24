The Baking Ingredient That Doubles As A Powerful Cleaning Agent For Burnt Pans

As careful as you might be with cooking, you've likely ended up with crusty, burnt residue at the bottom of a pan at least once. This stuff can be an absolute nightmare to clean; no amount of soaking will loosen it. Often, you're reduced to scrubbing with soap and a sponge until your arm gives out. Some cleaning solutions work better than others, including one that may already be in your pantry — cream of tartar.

While you'd normally use cream of tartar to make deliciously chewy meringue cookies, it is surprisingly effective at cleaning burnt pans thanks to its acid content and abrasive qualities. If you're dealing with a serious mess, clean off as much as you can to start. Once you've scrubbed it thoroughly, it's time to try the cream of tartar. In a small bowl, start with a spoonful of cream of tartar and add just enough warm water to mix it into a thick paste. Apply the mixture to the burned residue, spreading it evenly.

Because cream of tartar is acidic and is actually a byproduct of wine production, you need to let it sit for about 15 or 20 minutes to work its magic. After that, you can start scrubbing with your sponge. By this point, the acid should have broken down the residue. The grit of the powder itself helps scrub away the rest in a way that is gentle enough not to ruin the surface of your pan.