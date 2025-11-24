The Mistake That's Single-Handedly Ruining Your Prime Rib

'Tis the season for planning side dishes, prepping desserts, and making sure you don't overcook a very expensive piece of meat. If prime rib's coming up on your menu, then there are a few things to keep in mind, but there is one common mistake that you need to make sure to avoid: cooking it at a high temperature.

Guidance varies on what the ideal roasting temperature for prime rib is, but you don't want to go much higher than 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Otherwise, the meat could cook unevenly, leaving you with a gray exterior. Award-winning professional chef, teacher, and television star Jean-Pierre, who spoke to Tasting Table about the mistakes to avoid when cooking prime rib, says that a high temperature can also "destroy muscle fibers, resulting in a tough, leather-like chew."

"Slow roasting prime rib cooks the meat more evenly and allows muscle fibers and collagen time to break down gently, so your end result is tender, juicy rib meat, rather than dense, dry jerky," he said. "The only way to slow roast something is with low temperature over a long duration."