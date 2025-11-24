The Only Type Of Breadcrumbs You Should Be Using For Fried Shrimp

A crisp golden-brown fried shrimp is a wonderful thing. And perhaps the only thing better that said fried shrimp is a whole plate of them — preferably with some lovely sauces for dipping. But when it comes to frying up a batch of shrimp, not just any coating will do. For the ideal crispy crustaceans, there's no choice but panko.

Sure, you can coat your shrimp in any of the many types of breadcrumbs before tossing them into the oil, and they will still take on that gorgeous golden hue as they cook, but that first bite is sure to disappoint — if you've ever had panko-fried shrimp, at least. The difference between panko and regular breadcrumbs is that the unique production method of panko creates a breadcrumb that is crisp right out of the box. Panko breadcrumbs are produced by a very specific method in which bread is actually cooked using electric current, rather than the ambient heat of a traditional oven. This creates a crustless bread that is allowed to turn stale before it is ground into the airy, extra-crisp breadcrumbs that are the perfect complement to tender, succulent shrimp.

With a coating of humdrum regular bread crumbs, your shrimp need a long trip to the fryer to properly crisp up. With panko, on the other hand, that crisp is there from the start, and the time in the fryer only serves to magnify the effect. If crispy is the goal — and it always is with fried shrimp — there's a clear winner in this competition.