Buying Whole Lobster? Here's How To Tell If It's Worth The Price

Buying a whole, live lobster is one of life's many luxuries, but the price of a lobster can fluctuate depending on the time of year and the location where you're purchasing the crustacean. Sometimes you'll find a great price, but other times you may need to evaluate whether the cost of a lobster is reasonable or astronomical. To help us determine whether a buying live lobster is worth its price, we spoke with chef Matthew Ryle, author of the new cookbook "French Classics: Easy and Elevated Dishes to Cook at Home."

When considering purchasing a whole lobster, it's important to know lobster seasons and how they contribute pricing. Similar to in-season produce being abundant and less expensive, Ryle says that "good value with lobster begins with seasonality." Ryle notes that "in summer, when the seas are calm and the boats are plentiful, prices drop dramatically, often to half of what you see in winter when supply dwindles." To get the best pricing, know when peak seasons are for the type of lobster you're seeking. It will likely be in the summer, with exceptions like the California spiny lobster, whose prime fishing season is winter.

You may be drawn to the biggest, beefiest lobsters in the tank, thinking that the largest ones may have the most, and therefore, economical meat. But when it comes down to selecting a specific lobster to purchase, Ryle tells us to avoid the temptation to choose the largest lobster in sight. Instead, go against your instincts and opt for smaller, younger lobsters as they "almost always have sweeter, more delicate meat," says Ryle.