Buying Whole Lobster? Here's How To Tell If It's Worth The Price
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Buying a whole, live lobster is one of life's many luxuries, but the price of a lobster can fluctuate depending on the time of year and the location where you're purchasing the crustacean. Sometimes you'll find a great price, but other times you may need to evaluate whether the cost of a lobster is reasonable or astronomical. To help us determine whether a buying live lobster is worth its price, we spoke with chef Matthew Ryle, author of the new cookbook "French Classics: Easy and Elevated Dishes to Cook at Home."
When considering purchasing a whole lobster, it's important to know lobster seasons and how they contribute pricing. Similar to in-season produce being abundant and less expensive, Ryle says that "good value with lobster begins with seasonality." Ryle notes that "in summer, when the seas are calm and the boats are plentiful, prices drop dramatically, often to half of what you see in winter when supply dwindles." To get the best pricing, know when peak seasons are for the type of lobster you're seeking. It will likely be in the summer, with exceptions like the California spiny lobster, whose prime fishing season is winter.
You may be drawn to the biggest, beefiest lobsters in the tank, thinking that the largest ones may have the most, and therefore, economical meat. But when it comes down to selecting a specific lobster to purchase, Ryle tells us to avoid the temptation to choose the largest lobster in sight. Instead, go against your instincts and opt for smaller, younger lobsters as they "almost always have sweeter, more delicate meat," says Ryle.
Your fishmonger is your friend
It's imperative to always buy whole lobster fresh, not frozen. We asked chef Matthew Ryle about key things to look for when buying a fresh whole lobster, and he emphasized looking for liveliness. "A healthy lobster will move with purpose, antennae twitching, legs shifting. Anything sluggish, slow, or unresponsive is best avoided," he explains. In addition to looking for these traits in a live lobster, it's great to lean on the experts. Don't be shy, advises Ryle, "ask when and where the lobster was caught. A good fishmonger will always know." Use our make-or-break questions to ask your fishmonger to make sure you're fully prepared.
Another factor to keep in mind when deciding if the price of a whole lobster is worth the money is the labor you'll be required to do once you bring the whole lobster home. Some cooks don't mind all of the work that goes into storing, cooking, and then de-shelling an entire crustacean, especially one with thick, red armor. Others, however, may decide that all of the time and physical effort that goes into preparing a whole lobster in addition to the purchase price isn't worth the high dollar amount. After you've cooked your fresh meal to tender perfection, use our best tips for removing lobster meat from its shell to make sure you get every last bit of delicious lobster meat.