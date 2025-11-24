Why People Mix Bay Leaves And Baking Soda — And Whether It Really Works

The benefits of DIY cleaning solutions, pest repellents, and deodorizers are limitless. They're safe and chemical-free, not to mention inexpensive considering you're often using things you already have in your pantry. And they're often time-tested in their effectiveness. You may already know the many brilliant ways to clean your kitchen with baking soda, for example. But did you know adding bay leaves to baking soda opens up even more household uses?

Bay leaves come from Mediterranean bay laurel trees. They're deliciously aromatic, expressing notes of thyme, pepper, clove, and oregano. That's the reason we cook with bay leaves — they're not fun to chew, so we remove them from dishes before serving, but before they go, they impart herbaceous, earthy, spiced qualities. Right there, you have a reason to use bay leaves as a deodorizer. Baking soda is absorbent enough to suck up excess moisture and unpleasant smells from the air, and it neutralizes acidic and alkaline compounds that cause those odors. Adding bay leaves to sodium bicarbonate then layers on a lovely aroma on top of the neutralizing it performs.

Place bay leaves into a cup of baking soda and put that wherever you want to lower indoor humidity and get rid of odors. Plus, bay leaves are antimicrobial and antifungal thanks to a compound they have called eugenol. So, you can also place your bay-leaf-and-baking-soda cup in your pantry to aid with preservation and keep bacteria at bay — it will even repel bugs.