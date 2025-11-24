Shake Shack Fans Swear By This Fruity Addition To The Cookies-And-Cream Milkshake
Shake Shack is beloved for its impressive cheeseburgers, fries, and even cheese dogs. However, it is its milkshakes that have really won over customers. Made fresh daily with a formula for a perfect milkshake that includes soft, premium ice cream, real cane sugar, and cage-free eggs, Shake Shack's milkshakes are available in several different flavors year-round. However, just because the fast food chain has a set menu doesn't mean you have to stick to it. If you're bored with its standard lineup of vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, coffee, black and white, and cookies and cream, create your own fruity rendition using cookies and cream as your base.
Across social media, users are taking their Shake Shack cookies and cream shakes and amping them up with strawberry flavor. Potentially grabbing inspiration from the limited-edition chocolate-covered strawberry shake (which is currently unavailable), many have added a fruity twist using either strawberry sauce or the strawberry shake itself. Fortunately, this Shake Shack twist is simple to put together.
After ordering a cookies and cream shake, which features vanilla custard with chocolate cookie crumbles, request that your shake be blended with strawberry syrup. Or, if Shake Shack doesn't have that on hand, see if they can either mix the cookies and cream shake with the strawberry shake for a similar result or buy one of each and mix them yourself.
Other fruity twists on your favorite shakes from Shake Shack
If you would prefer to lean further into the fruity aspect of this menu hack, start with a strawberry shake base and add cookie crumbles. For more chocolate, start with a chocolate base and add both the cookie crumbles and strawberry sauce, if it is available. You could even do half strawberry, half chocolate, and add the cookie crumbles to that.
When it comes to fruity mashups, Shake Shack fans have gone even further than the always-tasty chocolate-strawberry combo. For example, during the summer, when the chain's Campfire S'mores Shake was available, customers added the s'mores pieces, rather than the cookie crumbles, to their shakes. They've even given the cookies and cream shake a chocolate-covered banana spin and added the banana sauce featured in the limited-edition Banana Pudding Shake.
Meanwhile, during the winter months, customers can give fruity spins to Shake Shack's peppermint bark chocolate shake by adding strawberry sauce or mixing it with a strawberry shake, or do the same with its Christmas cookie shake. Although Shake Shack may be one of the more expensive fast food chains, the quality of ingredients and options for customization are reason enough to give it a shot.