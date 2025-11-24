Shake Shack Fans Swear By This Fruity Addition To The Cookies-And-Cream Milkshake

Shake Shack is beloved for its impressive cheeseburgers, fries, and even cheese dogs. However, it is its milkshakes that have really won over customers. Made fresh daily with a formula for a perfect milkshake that includes soft, premium ice cream, real cane sugar, and cage-free eggs, Shake Shack's milkshakes are available in several different flavors year-round. However, just because the fast food chain has a set menu doesn't mean you have to stick to it. If you're bored with its standard lineup of vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, coffee, black and white, and cookies and cream, create your own fruity rendition using cookies and cream as your base.

Across social media, users are taking their Shake Shack cookies and cream shakes and amping them up with strawberry flavor. Potentially grabbing inspiration from the limited-edition chocolate-covered strawberry shake (which is currently unavailable), many have added a fruity twist using either strawberry sauce or the strawberry shake itself. Fortunately, this Shake Shack twist is simple to put together.

After ordering a cookies and cream shake, which features vanilla custard with chocolate cookie crumbles, request that your shake be blended with strawberry syrup. Or, if Shake Shack doesn't have that on hand, see if they can either mix the cookies and cream shake with the strawberry shake for a similar result or buy one of each and mix them yourself.