King's Hawaiian Debuts A Bing Crosby-Inspired Gingerbread House Made With Sweet Rolls
Two essentials of a perfect holiday season are gingerbread houses and cosy holiday music, and King's Hawaiian has decided it has the perfect crossover idea to unite the two in a Bing Crosby-inspired creation. You may be wondering what could possibly be the connection between squishy sweet rolls and the legendary crooner, but of course, one of his most famous Christmas songs was also Hawaiian-inspired, the island holiday classic "Mele Kalikimaka." And wouldn't you know that in a true serendipitous moment, both King's Hawaiian and the Crosby recording are both 75 years old in 2025. And King's has taken this as a sign that the world needs a gingerbread house made from its Hawaiian rolls.
This isn't just a loose inspiration either. King's Hawaiian has actually partnered with the Crosby estate to release the King's Hawaiian x Bing Crosby "Mele Kalikimaka" GingerBREAD House as a kit this year. The kit contains King's Hawaiian Original Sweet Rolls, which are held together using the included icing in typical gingerbread house kit fashion. The kit will also have island-themed sprinkles, Hawaiian-inspired design details like a surfboard and tropical palm fronds, and a mini record with a QR code linked to Bing Crosby's "Mele Kalikimaka." Unlike so many delicate or rock-hard gingerbread kits, King's Hawaiian says the kit is actually made to be torn apart and eaten. The Hawaiian-roll house kits are available to order online on King's Hawaiian's website starting November 19th, 2025, and will be available as long as supplies last.
King's Hawaiian is releasing a Mele Kalikimaka Hawaiian roll house kit for the holidays
While the gingerbread house and Bing Crosby are both beloved holiday traditions, you might not realize how much King's Hawaiian Rolls have risen over time to join those ranks. The company claims its rolls are the 2nd best-selling "edible product" for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, which we assume means pre-made products and not raw ingredients like turkey and ham. But that does make plenty of sense since dinner rolls are an important holiday side, and pre-made rolls are one of the best shortcuts for less stressful holiday dinners.
And the King's Hawaiian x Bing Crosby partnership is just one aspect of its new holiday campaign called "It's Not the Holidays Without King's Hawaiian." King's Hawaiian CMO Raouf Moussa says of the campaign, "From our rolls on holiday tables to hearing 'Mele Kalikimaka' in homes across the country, this partnership brings together two traditions that instantly make it feel like the holidays." As part of the campaign, King's Hawaiian has also supported the Bing Crosby Estate and Primary Wave Music to help Hawaiian-born singer-songwriter Iam Tongi record a new version of "Mele Kalikimaka." The two-song EP will be released on November 21 and will feature an Iam Tongi cover (Bing Crosby 75th Anniversary Edition) as well as a duet version with Iam Tongi and Bing Crosby's original vocals. That makes King's Hawaiian's GingerBREAD House a great way to support multiple Hawaiian-born traditions.