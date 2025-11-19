King's Hawaiian Debuts A Bing Crosby-Inspired Gingerbread House Made With Sweet Rolls

Two essentials of a perfect holiday season are gingerbread houses and cosy holiday music, and King's Hawaiian has decided it has the perfect crossover idea to unite the two in a Bing Crosby-inspired creation. You may be wondering what could possibly be the connection between squishy sweet rolls and the legendary crooner, but of course, one of his most famous Christmas songs was also Hawaiian-inspired, the island holiday classic "Mele Kalikimaka." And wouldn't you know that in a true serendipitous moment, both King's Hawaiian and the Crosby recording are both 75 years old in 2025. And King's has taken this as a sign that the world needs a gingerbread house made from its Hawaiian rolls.

This isn't just a loose inspiration either. King's Hawaiian has actually partnered with the Crosby estate to release the King's Hawaiian x Bing Crosby "Mele Kalikimaka" GingerBREAD House as a kit this year. The kit contains King's Hawaiian Original Sweet Rolls, which are held together using the included icing in typical gingerbread house kit fashion. The kit will also have island-themed sprinkles, Hawaiian-inspired design details like a surfboard and tropical palm fronds, and a mini record with a QR code linked to Bing Crosby's "Mele Kalikimaka." Unlike so many delicate or rock-hard gingerbread kits, King's Hawaiian says the kit is actually made to be torn apart and eaten. The Hawaiian-roll house kits are available to order online on King's Hawaiian's website starting November 19th, 2025, and will be available as long as supplies last.