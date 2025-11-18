Rouses Markets Will Buy 10 Winn-Dixie Stores Across 2 Southern States. Here's What To Expect In 2026

One of the oldest grocery stores in the United States is growing larger with its recent acquisitions. On Monday, November 17, Rouses Markets announced on social media that it would be purchasing 10 Winn-Dixie grocery stores in Louisiana and Mississippi from Southeastern Grocers, which owns Winn-Dixie.

"With these additions, we will have 76 stores across the Gulf Coast," the post says. "These Winn-Dixie stores have served their neighborhoods for many years, and we're proud to welcome them, their team members, and their customers into the Rouses Markets family." Winn-Dixie locations across Louisiana and Mississippi are expected to turn over to Rouses by "early 2026."

The stores bought by Rouses Markets are in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and New Orleans, Marrero, Destrehan, Kenner, Covington, Mandeville, Franklinton, Gramercy, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Rouses Markets encourages all Winn-Dixie employees at the acquired locations to stay along for the transition. In later years, the company plans to renovate each location.