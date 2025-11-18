Rouses Markets Will Buy 10 Winn-Dixie Stores Across 2 Southern States. Here's What To Expect In 2026
One of the oldest grocery stores in the United States is growing larger with its recent acquisitions. On Monday, November 17, Rouses Markets announced on social media that it would be purchasing 10 Winn-Dixie grocery stores in Louisiana and Mississippi from Southeastern Grocers, which owns Winn-Dixie.
"With these additions, we will have 76 stores across the Gulf Coast," the post says. "These Winn-Dixie stores have served their neighborhoods for many years, and we're proud to welcome them, their team members, and their customers into the Rouses Markets family." Winn-Dixie locations across Louisiana and Mississippi are expected to turn over to Rouses by "early 2026."
The stores bought by Rouses Markets are in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and New Orleans, Marrero, Destrehan, Kenner, Covington, Mandeville, Franklinton, Gramercy, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Rouses Markets encourages all Winn-Dixie employees at the acquired locations to stay along for the transition. In later years, the company plans to renovate each location.
Rouses Markets is a fast-growing company
Founded in 1960 in Louisiana, Rouses Markets has remained an independently-owned and family-operated business. The company's recent acquisition is part of its larger focus on the Gulf Coast and all the region has to offer. Rouses is known for carrying wild-caught seafood from across the coast, as well as farm-raised seafood from local fish farmers.
Rouses Markets has grown its enterprise by buying locations of other grocery stores and renovating them, while also building up its own storefronts. Rouses' recent win may seem like a loss for Winn-Dixie, especially after Aldi began selling off Winn-Dixie stores previously purchased in 2024 earlier this year.
Nevertheless, Winn-Dixie is closing down locations to hone in on expanding in Florida, its state of origin, as well as a few storefronts in Georgia. Southeastern Grocers plans on rebranding to The Winn-Dixie Company next year, and is already buying up other grocery stores in Florida to continue its focus on the Southern state.