Collard Greens Quiche Brings Southern Flair To A Crustless Classic
You usually know what you're getting with a quiche. A custardy base mixed with colorful vegetables, molten cheese pulling at the fork as you lift it, and a golden-brown crust surrounding that beautiful filling. Every once in a while, it needs to arrive at the table a little differently, with a twist or two that makes you feel like you're eating it for the first time again. Here's an idea: how about trying Tasting Table's very own crustless spinach quiche for a lighter take? If it's a Southern flair you favor, just swap out that leafy veggie for collard greens and have yourself a one-of-a-kind quiche.
In a meal filled with buttermilk fried chicken and cornbread, you'll find a plate of Southern collard greens somewhere in the middle, an ever-reliable bridge between all those different dishes. In a quiche, it's the unexpected twist everyone's bound to love. This veggie's raw bitter edges soften into an earthy aroma when braised or baked, beautifully comforting when laced with the freshly-cooked warmth.
Foregoing the crust, your palate's got even more room to appreciate the intricate nuances. Folded into the custardy filling, collard greens anchor the entire dish around their rustic charm. While the eggs and cheese might make for a silky smooth base, it's this earthy veggie that will take you from one enticing flavor edge to another. Depending on what you use to season the greens, they can shift between earthy, savory, and smoky — or even a hint of spicy.
Make your collard green quiche extraordinary
As you're altering your favorite quiche recipes with collard greens, it's important to remember they have a pretty high water content, which could easily make your quiche soggy if you just add them straight into the filling. Prevent this by sauteing them separately first, until all the moisture has evaporated. Just to be extra careful, you can follow up by draining and dabbing away any excess moisture. This is also your chance to layer more flavors into the greens, whether it's with typical aromatics like garlic and onion, or a splash of bacon grease to intensify the smoky elements. Maybe even throw in chopped jalapeños for that subtle heat or dried herbs to elevate the fragrance.
Once the greens are all laid out in the baking pan, just pour the egg filling in as usual, then sprinkle cheese over the surface. Collard greens have got some great companions, and they're even better when you bring them together in the quiche. Other veggies, such as leeks, Swiss chard, and broccoli, make the dish even more intricately earthy. Savory pops of flavors come along with every tiny bit of ham, bacon, and sausage you sprinkle in. Got some leftover roasted turkey or chicken from last night's dinner, or want to bring something a bit different to your Thanksgiving feast? Just shred the meat for a special main course. With a bit more time, you can even dress the dish up in a sweet depth with caramelized onions.