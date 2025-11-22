Collard Greens Quiche Brings Southern Flair To A Crustless Classic

You usually know what you're getting with a quiche. A custardy base mixed with colorful vegetables, molten cheese pulling at the fork as you lift it, and a golden-brown crust surrounding that beautiful filling. Every once in a while, it needs to arrive at the table a little differently, with a twist or two that makes you feel like you're eating it for the first time again. Here's an idea: how about trying Tasting Table's very own crustless spinach quiche for a lighter take? If it's a Southern flair you favor, just swap out that leafy veggie for collard greens and have yourself a one-of-a-kind quiche.

In a meal filled with buttermilk fried chicken and cornbread, you'll find a plate of Southern collard greens somewhere in the middle, an ever-reliable bridge between all those different dishes. In a quiche, it's the unexpected twist everyone's bound to love. This veggie's raw bitter edges soften into an earthy aroma when braised or baked, beautifully comforting when laced with the freshly-cooked warmth.

Foregoing the crust, your palate's got even more room to appreciate the intricate nuances. Folded into the custardy filling, collard greens anchor the entire dish around their rustic charm. While the eggs and cheese might make for a silky smooth base, it's this earthy veggie that will take you from one enticing flavor edge to another. Depending on what you use to season the greens, they can shift between earthy, savory, and smoky — or even a hint of spicy.